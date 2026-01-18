VIDEO: Steve Smith, Babar Azam Patch Up After BBL Controversy, Pak Ace Applauds Fielding Effort

Babar Azam and Steve Smith were at crossroads despite a century partnership in the last game. However, all the animosity seemed to have buried when the two titans took the field again on Sunday. While fielding, Babar was quick to run up to the Australian to congratulate him on a spectacular effort. The video of the interaction quickly went viral on social media.

The incident happened in the 5th over Sean Abbott sent a length delivery, outside off, Nathan McSweeney cut it hard, and it went quickly to Smith, who was at backward point. He reached for it above his head with the reverse cup, but failed to hold onto it. Smith was visibly dissapointed, only for Babar to quickly pat him on for his effort.

On Feiday, during the chase vs Thunder, Azam hit the final ball of the 11th over to long on for a single. However, Smith denied the strike change wanting to hold onto the strike and try and clear the fence during the power surge. Babar was clearly unhappy and offended even as Smith justified the decision with a 32-run over. The very next ball Azam faced, he chopped it on the stumps ending his 39-ball stay.