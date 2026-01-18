 VIDEO: Steve Smith, Babar Azam Patch Up After BBL Controversy, Pak Ace Applauds Fielding Effort
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVIDEO: Steve Smith, Babar Azam Patch Up After BBL Controversy, Pak Ace Applauds Fielding Effort

VIDEO: Steve Smith, Babar Azam Patch Up After BBL Controversy, Pak Ace Applauds Fielding Effort

Babar Azam and Steve Smith seem to have made amends following their bust up in the last match. Azam was denied a single against Thunder and reacted angrily in Sixers' last game against Thunder However the duo patched up real quick, with Azam quickly congratulating Smith after a spectacular diving effort at point.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 06:19 PM IST
article-image

Babar Azam and Steve Smith were at crossroads despite a century partnership in the last game. However, all the animosity seemed to have buried when the two titans took the field again on Sunday. While fielding, Babar was quick to run up to the Australian to congratulate him on a spectacular effort. The video of the interaction quickly went viral on social media.

The incident happened in the 5th over Sean Abbott sent a length delivery, outside off, Nathan McSweeney cut it hard, and it went quickly to Smith, who was at backward point. He reached for it above his head with the reverse cup, but failed to hold onto it. Smith was visibly dissapointed, only for Babar to quickly pat him on for his effort.

On Feiday, during the chase vs Thunder, Azam hit the final ball of the 11th over to long on for a single. However, Smith denied the strike change wanting to hold onto the strike and try and clear the fence during the power surge. Babar was clearly unhappy and offended even as Smith justified the decision with a 32-run over. The very next ball Azam faced, he chopped it on the stumps ending his 39-ball stay.

Read Also
VIDEO: Babar Azam's ANGRY REACTION Goes Viral After Steve Smith Refuses Single, Gets Out Next Over...
article-image

FPJ Shorts
Sanjivani Jadhav Shines On Marathon Debut As Kartik Karkera Tops Indian Men At Mumbai Race
Sanjivani Jadhav Shines On Marathon Debut As Kartik Karkera Tops Indian Men At Mumbai Race
Bihar BCECE Junior Resident Recruitment 2026: Application Process For Junior Resident Vacancies Starts; Check Details Here
Bihar BCECE Junior Resident Recruitment 2026: Application Process For Junior Resident Vacancies Starts; Check Details Here
Parth Jindal Completes Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 Half Run In 1 Hour 56 Minutes, Promotes All-Sports Fitness Movement
Parth Jindal Completes Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 Half Run In 1 Hour 56 Minutes, Promotes All-Sports Fitness Movement
Western Railway Makes Strong Statement On Fitness And Safety With 150-Member Team At Mumbai Marathon 2026
Western Railway Makes Strong Statement On Fitness And Safety With 150-Member Team At Mumbai Marathon 2026
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sanjivani Jadhav Shines On Marathon Debut As Kartik Karkera Tops Indian Men At Mumbai Race
Sanjivani Jadhav Shines On Marathon Debut As Kartik Karkera Tops Indian Men At Mumbai Race
Parth Jindal Completes Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 Half Run In 1 Hour 56 Minutes, Promotes All-Sports...
Parth Jindal Completes Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 Half Run In 1 Hour 56 Minutes, Promotes All-Sports...
VIDEO: Steve Smith, Babar Azam Patch Up After BBL Controversy, Pak Ace Applauds Fielding Effort
VIDEO: Steve Smith, Babar Azam Patch Up After BBL Controversy, Pak Ace Applauds Fielding Effort
Mumbai: 50 Schoolchildren From Dharavi Experience First-Ever Live Women's Premier League Match At DY...
Mumbai: 50 Schoolchildren From Dharavi Experience First-Ever Live Women's Premier League Match At DY...
VIDEO: Ball Kid FAINTS At Australian Open 2026, Zeynep Sönmez Wins Over Internet With Heartfelt...
VIDEO: Ball Kid FAINTS At Australian Open 2026, Zeynep Sönmez Wins Over Internet With Heartfelt...