 Usman Tariq & Cameron Green Seemingly Bury Hatchet After PAK Vs AUS 3rd T20I; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsUsman Tariq & Cameron Green Seemingly Bury Hatchet After PAK Vs AUS 3rd T20I; Video

Usman Tariq & Cameron Green Seemingly Bury Hatchet After PAK Vs AUS 3rd T20I; Video

Tension between Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq and Australia’s Cameron Green appeared to ease after the third T20I, with the two exchanging handshakes and words post-match. The moment followed controversy in the second T20I in Lahore, where Green made a gesture questioning Tariq’s bowling action after his dismissal, sparking widespread debate among fans and experts.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 04:13 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

The on-field tension between Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq and Australia all-rounder Cameron Green appeared to ease following the third T20I of the Pakistan–Australia series, as the two were seen shaking hands and exchanging words after the match. The brief interaction suggested a moment of reconciliation after a controversy that had sparked widespread debate earlier in the series.

The issue traces back to the second T20I in Lahore, where Tariq dismissed Green during Australia’s innings. As he walked back to the pavilion, Green made a visible gesture that many interpreted as questioning the legality of Tariq’s bowling action. The moment quickly went viral, reigniting discussions around Tariq’s unorthodox style and drawing sharp reactions from fans and cricket experts alike.

Tariq did not remain silent following the incident. The spinner took to Instagram, posting a meme that implied Green’s gesture was a reaction born out of frustration after being dismissed. While the post was light-hearted in tone, it further fueled conversations around the episode, with opinions split between those backing Tariq and others defending Green’s on-field expression.

The controversy also revived scrutiny of Tariq’s bowling action, an issue he has faced in the past despite being cleared previously. Former players and pundits weighed in, debating both the legality of unconventional actions and the appropriateness of on-field gestures questioning opponents.

FPJ Shorts
BJP Retains Grip On Mira-Bhayandar As Dimple Mehta Takes Charge As Mayor, Dhruvkishore Patil Appointed Deputy Mayor | VIDEO
BJP Retains Grip On Mira-Bhayandar As Dimple Mehta Takes Charge As Mayor, Dhruvkishore Patil Appointed Deputy Mayor | VIDEO
Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Voting Trend Week 4: Who Might Get Eliminated After Sonali Raut?
Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Voting Trend Week 4: Who Might Get Eliminated After Sonali Raut?
'They Questioned My Salary': Indian AI Startup Founder Dhananjay Yadav’s US Visa Rejected Despite Investor Invite
'They Questioned My Salary': Indian AI Startup Founder Dhananjay Yadav’s US Visa Rejected Despite Investor Invite
High Voltage Drama In Lok Sabha: 6 Opposition MP's Suspended For Throwing Papers Towards Speaker's Chair During Budget Session 2026
High Voltage Drama In Lok Sabha: 6 Opposition MP's Suspended For Throwing Papers Towards Speaker's Chair During Budget Session 2026

However, the post-match exchange after the third T20I hinted that the players may have moved on from the flashpoint. With handshakes and words shared, the moment offered a reminder that intense competition can coexist with mutual respect, even after heated exchanges.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Unsold In IPL Auction, Steve Smith Turns To Pakistan, Signs For New PSL Franchise Sialkot Stallionz
Unsold In IPL Auction, Steve Smith Turns To Pakistan, Signs For New PSL Franchise Sialkot Stallionz
Usman Tariq & Cameron Green Seemingly Bury Hatchet After PAK Vs AUS 3rd T20I; Video
Usman Tariq & Cameron Green Seemingly Bury Hatchet After PAK Vs AUS 3rd T20I; Video
Pakistan Faces Isolation As No Cricket Board Backs PCB's ICC T20 World Cup Boycott Stance: Reports
Pakistan Faces Isolation As No Cricket Board Backs PCB's ICC T20 World Cup Boycott Stance: Reports
ICC, PCB Open 'Back-Channel Talks' After Pakistan Threatens To Boycott India Match In T20 World Cup:...
ICC, PCB Open 'Back-Channel Talks' After Pakistan Threatens To Boycott India Match In T20 World Cup:...
No Boycott Call For Women's Teams As Pakistan 'A' Set To Face India 'A' Amid Men's T20 World Cup...
No Boycott Call For Women's Teams As Pakistan 'A' Set To Face India 'A' Amid Men's T20 World Cup...