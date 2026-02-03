Usman Tariq & Cameron Green Seemingly Bury Hatchet After PAK Vs AUS 3rd T20I; Video

Image: X

The on-field tension between Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq and Australia all-rounder Cameron Green appeared to ease following the third T20I of the Pakistan–Australia series, as the two were seen shaking hands and exchanging words after the match. The brief interaction suggested a moment of reconciliation after a controversy that had sparked widespread debate earlier in the series.

The issue traces back to the second T20I in Lahore, where Tariq dismissed Green during Australia’s innings. As he walked back to the pavilion, Green made a visible gesture that many interpreted as questioning the legality of Tariq’s bowling action. The moment quickly went viral, reigniting discussions around Tariq’s unorthodox style and drawing sharp reactions from fans and cricket experts alike.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Tariq did not remain silent following the incident. The spinner took to Instagram, posting a meme that implied Green’s gesture was a reaction born out of frustration after being dismissed. While the post was light-hearted in tone, it further fueled conversations around the episode, with opinions split between those backing Tariq and others defending Green’s on-field expression.

The controversy also revived scrutiny of Tariq’s bowling action, an issue he has faced in the past despite being cleared previously. Former players and pundits weighed in, debating both the legality of unconventional actions and the appropriateness of on-field gestures questioning opponents.

However, the post-match exchange after the third T20I hinted that the players may have moved on from the flashpoint. With handshakes and words shared, the moment offered a reminder that intense competition can coexist with mutual respect, even after heated exchanges.