VIDEO: Pakistani YouTuber Arslan Naseer Threatens ICC, Says 'We Would Have Bombed ICC Office If It Were In India'

Islamabad, February 3: A Pakistani YouTuber has shared a video in connection with the country's decision to boycott clash ICC T20 Men's World Cup 2026 clash against India. He is seen in the video making derogatory remarks against India, International Cricket Council (ICC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). He also went below the belt while speaking about Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav.

The YouTuber has been identified as Arslan Naseer who shared the 15 minute video on his YouTube account. He shared the video with the caption, "CBA Arslan Naseer brings a hilarious cricket review for Indian fans in this video. Enjoy comedy commentary, funny reactions, and unforgettable India vs Pakistan moments."

Threatens ICC

The Pakistani YouTuber threatened the ICC for issuing statement after Pakistan Government said that the team will boycott the game against India on February 15 at the iconic R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. He also threatened to bomb the ICC office.

'Would Bomb In India'

He said that the ICC office is located in Dubai that is why they are safe. If their office would have been located in India, their people would have bombed their headquarters and the areas nearby.

Handshake Row

Arslan was seen in the video frustrated over the Asia Cup 2026 handshake row between India and Pakistan, where the Indian Cricket Team refused to shake hands with the Pakistani players in protest against the Pahalgam attack which claimed the lives of 26 people.

The Indian team also refused to receive the Asia Cup 2026 Trophy from Asia Cricket Council (ACC) Chairman and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) President Mohsin Naqvi after which he took the trophy along with him and did not gave it to India till now. He also made derogatory remarks against ICC Chairman Jay Shah.