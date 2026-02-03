 VIDEO: Pakistani YouTuber Arslan Naseer Threatens ICC, Says 'We Would Have Bombed ICC Office If It Were In India'
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVIDEO: Pakistani YouTuber Arslan Naseer Threatens ICC, Says 'We Would Have Bombed ICC Office If It Were In India'

VIDEO: Pakistani YouTuber Arslan Naseer Threatens ICC, Says 'We Would Have Bombed ICC Office If It Were In India'

The Pakistani YouTuber threatened the ICC for issuing statement after Pakistan Government said that the team will boycott the game against India on February 15 at the iconic R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 06:26 PM IST
article-image
Pakistani YouTuber Arslan Naseer | YouTube

Islamabad, February 3: A Pakistani YouTuber has shared a video in connection with the country's decision to boycott clash ICC T20 Men's World Cup 2026 clash against India. He is seen in the video making derogatory remarks against India, International Cricket Council (ICC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). He also went below the belt while speaking about Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav.

The YouTuber has been identified as Arslan Naseer who shared the 15 minute video on his YouTube account. He shared the video with the caption, "CBA Arslan Naseer brings a hilarious cricket review for Indian fans in this video. Enjoy comedy commentary, funny reactions, and unforgettable India vs Pakistan moments."

Threatens ICC

The Pakistani YouTuber threatened the ICC for issuing statement after Pakistan Government said that the team will boycott the game against India on February 15 at the iconic R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. He also threatened to bomb the ICC office.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Sharaddha Rehabilitation Foundation Reunites 1,442 Mentally Ill Destitutes With Families In 2025
Mumbai: Sharaddha Rehabilitation Foundation Reunites 1,442 Mentally Ill Destitutes With Families In 2025
India Inc Welcomes Easing Of Tariff Tensions With US As Exporters And Industry See Renewed Stability
India Inc Welcomes Easing Of Tariff Tensions With US As Exporters And Industry See Renewed Stability
Viral Video: Little Boy Mistakes Evening For Morning, Heads To School After Long Nap
Viral Video: Little Boy Mistakes Evening For Morning, Heads To School After Long Nap
BVA Retains Control Of Vasai-Virar Civic Body As Ajiv Yashwant Patil Elected Mayor In Clear Win
BVA Retains Control Of Vasai-Virar Civic Body As Ajiv Yashwant Patil Elected Mayor In Clear Win

'Would Bomb In India'

He said that the ICC office is located in Dubai that is why they are safe. If their office would have been located in India, their people would have bombed their headquarters and the areas nearby.

Handshake Row

Arslan was seen in the video frustrated over the Asia Cup 2026 handshake row between India and Pakistan, where the Indian Cricket Team refused to shake hands with the Pakistani players in protest against the Pahalgam attack which claimed the lives of 26 people.

Read Also
ICC, PCB Open 'Back-Channel Talks' After Pakistan Threatens To Boycott India Match In T20 World Cup:...
article-image

The Indian team also refused to receive the Asia Cup 2026 Trophy from Asia Cricket Council (ACC) Chairman and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) President Mohsin Naqvi after which he took the trophy along with him and did not gave it to India till now. He also made derogatory remarks against ICC Chairman Jay Shah.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

GG Vs DC, WPL 2026 Eliminator: Delhi Capitals Win Toss, Gujarat Giants Batting First In Vadodara
GG Vs DC, WPL 2026 Eliminator: Delhi Capitals Win Toss, Gujarat Giants Batting First In Vadodara
IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup Row: Will Mohsin Naqvi Make Boycott U-Turn After Bangladesh Elections On...
IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup Row: Will Mohsin Naqvi Make Boycott U-Turn After Bangladesh Elections On...
VIDEO: Pakistani YouTuber Arslan Naseer Threatens ICC, Says 'We Would Have Bombed ICC Office If It...
VIDEO: Pakistani YouTuber Arslan Naseer Threatens ICC, Says 'We Would Have Bombed ICC Office If It...
'Jai Mata Di!': Abhishek Sharma & Family Host 'Jagrata' Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 In Viral...
'Jai Mata Di!': Abhishek Sharma & Family Host 'Jagrata' Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 In Viral...
Unsold In IPL Auction, Steve Smith Turns To Pakistan, Signs For New PSL Franchise Sialkot Stallionz
Unsold In IPL Auction, Steve Smith Turns To Pakistan, Signs For New PSL Franchise Sialkot Stallionz