 GG Vs DC, WPL 2026 Eliminator: Delhi Capitals Win Toss, Gujarat Giants Batting First In Vadodara
GG Vs DC, WPL 2026 Eliminator: Delhi Capitals Win Toss, Gujarat Giants Batting First In Vadodara

GG Vs DC, WPL 2026 Eliminator: Delhi Capitals Win Toss, Gujarat Giants Batting First In Vadodara

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and opted to field first in the WPL 2026 Eliminator on Tuesday. Gujarat Giants have won both their games against the Delhi Capitals in the league phase. Delhi meanwhile have reached the final in all three previous editions. The winner will face RCB in the final on February 5.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 07:07 PM IST
Both teams have named unchanged XIs for the knockout clash.

Gujarat Giants Playing XI: Beth Mooney(w), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwer, Renuka Singh Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Lizelle Lee(w), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma

