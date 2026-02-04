Carabao Cup: Kai Havertz Points To His Arsenal Badge After Scoring Against Former Club Chelsea; Video

Image: Premier League/X

Kai Havertz delivered a poignant moment at the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal sealed their place in the Carabao Cup final with a 4–2 aggregate victory over Chelsea, coming back to haunt his former club in the semi-final second leg. Introduced from the bench late in the game, the German forward provided the finishing touch to Mikel Arteta’s well-managed tie, underlining Arsenal’s control after having already put themselves in pole position in the first leg.

The match carried an added emotional edge for Havertz, who spent three seasons at Chelsea before making the switch across London. With the game edging towards its conclusion and Chelsea chasing a way back into the contest, Havertz found space in the box and calmly converted, effectively ending any lingering hopes of a comeback. His goal crowned a disciplined Arsenal performance that balanced control, intensity and maturity on a big domestic occasion.

After finding the net, Havertz made his feelings clear. He turned towards the crowd and pointed firmly at the Arsenal badge on his shirt, a gesture that spoke volumes about his growing connection with the club and his commitment to Arteta’s project. The celebration was restrained yet defiant, reflecting both personal vindication and collective achievement.

For Arteta, the goal was a reminder of the depth and flexibility within his squad, with Havertz once again proving his value as an impact option in high-pressure moments. For Chelsea, it was another painful chapter against a familiar face. For Arsenal, it was a statement night, one that moved them a step closer to silverware and reinforced the sense that this side is learning how to win when it matters most.