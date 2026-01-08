'That's Extremely Stupid': Tottenham's Head Coach Thomas Frank Defends Himself After Arsenal-Branded Cup Gaffe Amid Spurs' Defeat; Video

Image: Fabrizio Romano/X

Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank has responded to widespread fan outrage after being photographed drinking from an Arsenal-branded cup just before Spurs’ dramatic 3-2 Premier League defeat to Bournemouth. The image circulated widely online, amplifying frustration over Tottenham’s poor form and deepening scrutiny of Frank’s tenure.

Frank insisted he had no idea the cup bore the logo of Tottenham’s fierce rivals, calling the situation “completely stupid” and “sad” that he was being questioned about it. He stressed he would never deliberately choose an Arsenal-branded item, saying it would be “absolutely stupid” to do so.

The controversy came on the same night that Antoine Semenyo scored a stoppage-time winner for Bournemouth, ending the Cherries’ long winless run and further compounding Tottenham’s struggles. Spurs have won just a handful of their recent matches, leaving them mired in mid-table and under pressure from supporters.

Emotions boiled over after the defeat, with reports of a heated exchange between defender Micky van de Ven and travelling Spurs fans at full-time, highlighting growing unrest around the club.

While Frank maintains his focus on improving results and insists the squad is working hard, the unusual cup incident has become a talking point in an already tense period for Tottenham, especially given the backdrop of a bitter north London rivalry with Arsenal.

Premier League 2025/26: Gabriel's Mocking Gesture Towards Aston Villa Goes Viral After Arsenal's 4-1 Victory; VIDEO

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes didn’t just make an impact on the pitch during his side’s commanding 4–1 win over Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium, he also continued the banter off it, playfully mocking Villa’s recent celebrations in the tunnel after the final whistle.

The Brazilian centre-back, who was instrumental in Arsenal’s victory with a strong defensive display and a goal, was caught on video mimicking a celebration previously performed by Villa’s midfielder Amadou Onana.

Earlier in the week, Onana had celebrated Villa’s win over Chelsea by acting out a gesture that symbolised putting three points in his pocket, a playful way of highlighting their hard-earned victory. After Arsenal ended Villa’s 11-match winning streak with a dominant second-half performance, Magalhaes turned the tables in the tunnel by copying that exact celebration, teasing Villa and their fans in the process.

The footage quickly circulated on social media, showing Magalhaes reenacting Onana’s move as players made their way toward the dressing rooms. For many Arsenal supporters, the moment underscored not only the joy of a big win but also the light-hearted rivalry and competitive edge between the Premier League’s top teams this season.

The moment was one of several talking points from Arsenal’s standout win, a result that not only bolstered their position at the top of the Premier League but also sparked plenty of banter between rivals as the title race heats up.