 'That's Extremely Stupid': Tottenham's Head Coach Thomas Frank Defends Himself After Arsenal-Branded Cup Gaffe Amid Spurs' Defeat; Video
Tottenham manager Thomas Frank addressed fan backlash after being pictured with an Arsenal-branded cup before Spurs’ 3-2 loss to Bournemouth. The image went viral, intensifying criticism amid poor form. Frank denied noticing the logo, calling the controversy “stupid” and “sad,” and insisted he would never intentionally use a rival club’s merchandise.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 09:59 AM IST
article-image
Image: Fabrizio Romano/X

Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank has responded to widespread fan outrage after being photographed drinking from an Arsenal-branded cup just before Spurs’ dramatic 3-2 Premier League defeat to Bournemouth. The image circulated widely online, amplifying frustration over Tottenham’s poor form and deepening scrutiny of Frank’s tenure.

Frank insisted he had no idea the cup bore the logo of Tottenham’s fierce rivals, calling the situation “completely stupid” and “sad” that he was being questioned about it. He stressed he would never deliberately choose an Arsenal-branded item, saying it would be “absolutely stupid” to do so.

The controversy came on the same night that Antoine Semenyo scored a stoppage-time winner for Bournemouth, ending the Cherries’ long winless run and further compounding Tottenham’s struggles. Spurs have won just a handful of their recent matches, leaving them mired in mid-table and under pressure from supporters.

Emotions boiled over after the defeat, with reports of a heated exchange between defender Micky van de Ven and travelling Spurs fans at full-time, highlighting growing unrest around the club.

While Frank maintains his focus on improving results and insists the squad is working hard, the unusual cup incident has become a talking point in an already tense period for Tottenham, especially given the backdrop of a bitter north London rivalry with Arsenal.

