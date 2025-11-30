 Red Card Drama: Moises Caicedo Sent Off For Harsh Tackle On Mikel Merino In Chelsea vs Arsenal Premier League Clash; Video
The atmosphere at Stamford Bridge remains tense, with fans anticipating a fiery conclusion to a match already packed with drama.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, November 30, 2025, 11:15 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

Chelsea’s Premier League clash against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge took a dramatic turn when Moises Caicedo was shown a straight red card for a reckless late tackle on Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino. The incident unfolded in the closing minutes of the first half, leaving Chelsea stunned and the home crowd momentarily silenced.

Caicedo, attempting to win back possession in midfield, arrived with a late, high challenge that caught Merino on the shin. The referee wasted no time reaching for his pocket, brandishing the red card amid immediate protests from Chelsea players.

Merino, who had been controlling Arsenal’s tempo, stayed down for several moments before receiving medical attention and continuing the first half. The challenge added intensity to what had already been a fiercely contested London derby, with both sides struggling to break the deadlock.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Chelsea managed to keep the scoreline at 0-0 heading into the half-time break. The red card, however, has shifted momentum firmly in Arsenal’s favor as they look to capitalize against a ten-man Chelsea in the second half.

Premier League 2025: Ezri Konsa Receives First Red Card Of Season As Aston Villa Reduced To 10 Men Against Newcastle; Video

Aston Villa found themselves in serious trouble during their opening Premier League clash against Newcastle United after defender Ezri Konsa was shown a straight red card for a foul on Anthony Gordon. This is the first red card of the new season. The incident unfolded in dramatic fashion following a lightning-quick counterattack from the Magpies.

It all began with a rapid transition, as Anthony Elanga surged forward through midfield with blistering pace, catching the Villa backline off guard. Spotting the run of Anthony Gordon, Elanga played a perfectly weighted through ball behind the defence. Gordon sprinted onto it, breaking free in a clear goalscoring position.

As the Newcastle forward looked certain to go one-on-one with the goalkeeper, Konsa, who had been caught behind the play, desperately lunged back and pulled Gordon down just outside the area. The challenge left referee Craig Pawson with little choice but to reach for his pocket and issue a straight red card to Konsa for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity.

