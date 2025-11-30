IND vs SA 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma's Tongue-Out Celebration Steals Show As Team India Seals 17-Run Win In Ranchi; Video

Image: X

Former India skipper Rohit Sharma delivered one of the most entertaining moments of the match as India clinched a thrilling 17-run victory over South Africa in the first ODI. The game, filled with momentum swings and pressure moments, ended with Rohit taking a superb high catch in the covers region, followed by a playful celebration that instantly went viral.

With South Africa battling hard in the closing overs, the final wicket was crucial. The batter attempted an ambitious aerial drive, only for the ball to soar high toward covers. Rohit positioned himself perfectly under it, judged the trajectory with calm authority, and completed a clean, pressure-filled catch to seal the win for India.

What came next stole the spotlight: Rohit immediately pulled his tongue out in a cheeky, light-hearted celebration, showcasing his blend of intensity and humour. The dressing room burst into smiles, and fans online quickly turned the moment into memes and highlight clips.

The catch not only ended South Africa’s chase but also underlined Rohit’s experience and safe hands in crunch situations. His tongue-out reaction added a fun, relaxed flavour to a high-stakes finish, capturing the joy and relief of India’s hard-earned victory.

The win gives India a 1-0 lead in the series, with Rohit’s quirky celebration becoming one of the most replayed moments of the night, reminding fans why he remains one of the most beloved figures in Indian cricket.

Harshit Rana produced a fiery moment of brilliance during the first ODI between India and South Africa in Ranchi, delivering a spectacular send-off to South Africa’s rising star Dewald Brevis after claiming his wicket. The young Indian pacer’s celebration left fans and commentators buzzing, highlighting the intensity and competitive spirit that has become a hallmark of modern limited-overs cricket.

Brevis, who had been looking to stabilize the South African innings, fell to a perfectly executed delivery from Rana. The ball, well-paced and angled, forced a misjudged shot that handed the wicket to India. Rana’s reaction was instantaneous and full of emotion: he charged down the pitch, gestured animatedly towards Brevis, and let out a loud roar, celebrating not just the dismissal but also the significance of the breakthrough for his team.

The send-off quickly became a talking point on social media, with fans praising Rana’s passion and aggression. Brevis, known for his flair and aggressive batting, was visibly rattled, showcasing the impact a confident and expressive celebration can have.

Rana’s wicket came at a crucial juncture of the match, helping India assert control over the South African innings. The young pacer’s fiery demeanor was a reminder of India’s growing depth in bowling and the emergence of new talent ready to make an impact on the international stage. For fans in Ranchi, it was not just the wicket that thrilled but the energy and emotion Rana brought to the moment, making it one of the standout highlights of the opening ODI.