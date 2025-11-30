RO-KO! Rohit Sharma's Reaction Goes Viral After Virat Kohli Completes His 52nd Century During IND vs SA 1st ODI; Video

Image: X

Former Indian captain Rohit Sharma once again became the toast of social media after his heartwarming reaction to Virat Kohli’s century during the first ODI against South Africa in Ranchi went viral. Kohli brought up his 52nd ODI hundred with trademark elegance, and while the stadium erupted, it was Rohit’s response from the Indian dressing room that captured just as much attention online.

As Kohli raised his bat to acknowledge the crowd, the broadcast cameras shifted to the dressing room, where Rohit was spotted celebrating with unrestrained joy. He broke into a wide smile, clapped enthusiastically, and leaned forward in excitement. What particularly caught fans’ eyes was Rohit seemingly mouthing a few words, believed by many to be a mix of encouragement and admiration for his longtime teammate and close friend.

Though it was unclear exactly what he said, viewers speculated that Rohit appeared to utter a playful yet affectionate comment, the kind that reflects the comfort and deep bond the two share. Social media erupted with clips and memes, praising the moment as a beautiful display of camaraderie between two pillars of Indian cricket.

Kohli’s century itself was a masterclass in composure and timing, coming at an important juncture for India. But the celebration inside the dressing room turned the moment into something bigger, a reminder of the mutual respect, admiration and brotherhood that has defined Rohit and Kohli’s partnership over the years.

For fans, the viral clip wasn’t just about a milestone; it was about witnessing two legends lift each other up.

Fan Breaches Security To Touch Virat Kohli's Feet After He Completes His Century During IND vs SA 1st ODI; Video

Virat Kohli’s century in the first ODI against South Africa in Ranchi was already a moment to savour, but what followed added an unexpected emotional layer to an otherwise intense contest. As he raised his bat to acknowledge the roaring crowd at the JSCA International Stadium, a fan managed to breach the security cordon and rushed onto the field in an attempt to meet the Indian superstar.

Kohli, who had just completed a beautifully crafted hundred under pressure, appeared momentarily taken aback as the fan approached him. Before security could intervene, the supporter reached Kohli and gently touched his feet, an act driven more by overwhelming admiration than mischief. The fan seemed visibly emotional, almost trembling, as though he had come face-to-face with a dream.

Kohli handled the moment with his characteristic calm. Rather than reacting with frustration, he offered a reassuring nod, understanding the powerful emotions cricket can stir, especially in a venue as passionate as Ranchi. Moments later, security escorted the fan off the field, but not before he glanced back with a look of fulfilment that said his day had been made.

The incident quickly became a talking point among spectators and commentators, not only for the security breach but for the raw, instinctive connection fans in India feel with Kohli. His century had already electrified the atmosphere, and this brief, unexpected interaction only amplified the sense of occasion.

For Kohli, it was another reminder of the immense love he commands across the country. For the fan, it was a fleeting but unforgettable moment with his hero. And for the match, it became one of those rare scenes that blend sport, emotion and fandom into a story that lingers well beyond the scoreboard.