'Like Guru Like Shishya!' Abhishek Sharma Gears Up For IND vs SA T20I Series, Emulates Yuvraj Singh Record With Blazing Ton

Abhishek Sharma | Image: X

Abhishek Sharma left no crumbs as he smashed a seasoned Bengal attack to all parts of the ground in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Sharma smashed a 12-ball fifty, equaling mentor Yuvraj Singh's effort. Abhishek eventually managed 148 off just 52 balls, the second highest score by an Indian in T20 cricket.

Opening the batting for Punjab, went after former Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate Mohammed Shami picking up 23 from his first over. The left-arm batter was at his belligerent best, smashing 5 sixes and 5 boundaries to reach his half-century in 12 balls. Abhishek's effort equals Yuvraj Singh's fastest 50 record vs England, when he had smashed 6 sixes. It is joint third fastest 50 in T20 cricket.

Abhishek did not relent after reaching his half-century. As has been the common sight for opposition teams over the last couple of years, Sharma slammed a stunning century off just 32 balls.

Abhishek eventually smashed 16 sixes in his 52-ball stay, falling just two short of a 150. The left-hander who is leading Punjab in the SMAT20, helped them to a whopping 310/5 at the Gymkhana Ground in Hyderabad.

Abhishek Sharma has raised his game to new heights under the tutelage of Yuvraj Singh. The former India all-rounder took him under his wing and the results are there to see. The 25-year-old has now developed into one of the most destructive batters in world cricket.

It is his second score of 140 or more this year, having smashed a towering 141 earlier this year for Sunrisers Hyderabad as well. Sharma has found a way to add consistency to his cruel hitting, making him India's T20 phenom. He now has 8 T20 centuries in just 157 innings, the second most for an Indian. Only Virat Kohli, with 9 has more.