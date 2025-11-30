Most Sixes In ODIs: Rohit Sharma Breaks Shahid Afridi Record With Ranchi Show In IND Vs SA 1st ODI

Rohit Sharma is amongst the leading run-getters in the game and could added a new feather to his cap on Sunday. The 38-year-old went past Pakistan's Shahid Afridi to become the leading six-hitter in ODI cricket. Rohit needed three to reach the mark and did so en route half-century in the IND vs SA 1st ODI in Ranchi.

Most Sixes in ODI cricket

1. Rohit Sharma - 352* in 269 innings

2. Shahid Afridi - 351 sixes in 369 innings

3. Chris Gayle - 331 sixes in 294 innings

4. Sanath Jayasuriya - 270 sixes in 433 innings

5. MS Dhoni - 229 sixes in 297 innings

Rohit entered the match with 349 sixes, just three shy of Shahid Afridi's mark. The 38-year-old survived an early scare after Tony de Zorzi dropped a sitter at deep square leg.

Sharma did not look back after, easing into his innings. With Virat Kohli batting in his usual best, Rohit settled into his lazy elegance find boundaries at regular ease. He put on a century partnership with Kohli, finding his way to a half-century. The former India captain was eventually dismissed for 57, having put India in command in Ranchi. It was third consecutive 50+ score, having scored a half-century and a century in Australia.

Rohit Sharma hit two consecutive sixes over deep midwicket off South African spinner Prenelan Subrayen in the 15th over of the innings to equal with Afridi, and pulled Marco Jansen over deep square leg to set the world record for most ODI sixes in least number of innings.

Rohit holds the record for most sixes in T20Is as well. Overall, in international cricket, the Hit-Man has 642 sixes. He is well clear of second best Chris Gayle, who had 553 in his West Indies career.