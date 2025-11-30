 International Racketlon Open: Great Britain's Leon Griffiths Completes Clean Sweep
HomeSportsInternational Racketlon Open: Great Britain's Leon Griffiths Completes Clean Sweep

Wins singles title at Willingdon Sports Club on Sunday to add to men's doubles and mixed doubles titles won on Saturday

Irfan HajiUpdated: Sunday, November 30, 2025, 08:33 PM IST
Great Britain's Leon Griffiths made a clean sweep of titles. |

"Tired, but elated," was the reaction of World champion Leon Griffiths of Great Britain after he completed a clean sweep on the concluding day of the Willingdon Sports Club's International Racketlon tournament.

The 25-year-old from London in addition triumphed in the World Tour Finals which was being held in India for the first time.

He earlier bagged the men's doubles and mixed doubles title.

France's Pauline Cave bagged the women's crown in the World Tour Finals.

Leon, who was runner-up, to his elder brother Luke last year was glad to get over the line this time. Luke did not qualify for the World Tour Finals this year.

Earlier Griffiths won the men's doubles with Denmark's Malte Thyrogod and the mixed doubles with American Stefanie Cheung.

Veteran journalist Rahul Singh at 85 -years -old was given a special memento for being the oldest Racketlon player in the world. Rahul adapted well to all four disciplines: table tennis, badminton, squash and tennis.

Griffiths won 1,225 Euros ( Rs 1.3 lakhs) for the triumphs.

