 International Racketlon Open: Leon Griffiths Bags Fantastic Double
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsInternational Racketlon Open: Leon Griffiths Bags Fantastic Double

International Racketlon Open: Leon Griffiths Bags Fantastic Double

The Englishman won the men's doubles and mixed doubles crown at Willingdon Sports Club on Saturday

Irfan HajiUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 10:25 PM IST
article-image
Action from International Racketlon Open at Willingdon Sports Club on Saturday. |

World No.1 Leon Griffiths of England made it a day to remember as he bagged a fantastic double on the second day of the International Racketlon Open at Willingdon Sports Club. Griffiths won the men's doubles and mixed doubles crown on Saturday.

Partnering with Denmark's Malte Thyrogod the duo defeated Netherlands Koen Hagraats and Germany:s Joerg Kanonenberg by a slender one point 9-21, 21-5, 8-21 21-11.

Griffiths and Thyrogod complimented each other well to easily win the badminton and tennis events, They went down to their opponents in the table tennis and squash events. Griffiths later gelled well with USA's Stephanie Cheung to claim the mixed doubles crown.

Leon also qualified for the World Tour semifinals. He is fancied to bag the men's singles title on the concluding day of the World Tour Finals on Sunday.

FPJ Shorts
Adoptathon 2025: Soha Ali Khan, Priya Dutt, Bhumika Chawla, Raunaq Rajani Promote Adoption Of Rescued Dogs & Cats At Bandra Camp; Check Pics & Videos
Adoptathon 2025: Soha Ali Khan, Priya Dutt, Bhumika Chawla, Raunaq Rajani Promote Adoption Of Rescued Dogs & Cats At Bandra Camp; Check Pics & Videos
'There Will Be Jihad If...': Jamiat Chief Accuses SC Of Failing To Protect Rights Of Minorities; BJP, VHP Slams Madani - VIDEO
'There Will Be Jihad If...': Jamiat Chief Accuses SC Of Failing To Protect Rights Of Minorities; BJP, VHP Slams Madani - VIDEO
Bigg Boss 19: Media Round Leaves Pranit More Under Fire, Netizens Say 'Expose His Dirty Face'
Bigg Boss 19: Media Round Leaves Pranit More Under Fire, Netizens Say 'Expose His Dirty Face'
'Yellove Streets Will Never Forget...': CSK Pays Emotional Tribute As Faf Du Plessis Ends His IPL Journey After 14 Seasons
'Yellove Streets Will Never Forget...': CSK Pays Emotional Tribute As Faf Du Plessis Ends His IPL Journey After 14 Seasons
Read Also
International Racketlon Open: Indian Pair Shock Top Seeds
article-image

Results: Men's doubles Over 60: Kaushal Cheema and Ravi Kurimilla 1, Swaroop Sharma and Nevi Malao 2.

Men's doubles Over-50: Chandrashekhar Pitre and Raja Seetharaman 2, Sanjay Mahadev and Vineet Baya.

Women's Singles (Over-40) : Svetlana Kasilova (Russia) 2. Renu Dalal.

Mixed Doubles: A Category: 1 Leon Griffiths (UK) and Stephanie Chung (USA), Malte Thyregod and Styne Jacobsen (Denmark).

Read Also
Indian Racketlon Open: Luke Griffiths Wins Men's Singles And Doubles Elite Title
article-image

Women's Doubles (Category A): Anna Klara Ahlmer (Sweden) and Stine Jacobsen (Den) 1, Pauline Cave (Fra) and Adeline Kichenmann (Sui). 2.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Yellove Streets Will Never Forget...': CSK Pays Emotional Tribute As Faf Du Plessis Ends His IPL...

'Yellove Streets Will Never Forget...': CSK Pays Emotional Tribute As Faf Du Plessis Ends His IPL...

International Racketlon Open: Leon Griffiths Bags Fantastic Double

International Racketlon Open: Leon Griffiths Bags Fantastic Double

Tennis Premier League: TPL Race To Gold Masters Set To Conclude In Mumbai

Tennis Premier League: TPL Race To Gold Masters Set To Conclude In Mumbai

'Head Down, Heart Steady...': Rishabh Pant Shares Motivational Post Ahead Of India Vs South Africa...

'Head Down, Heart Steady...': Rishabh Pant Shares Motivational Post Ahead Of India Vs South Africa...

WWE Survivor Series 2025 Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Event In India

WWE Survivor Series 2025 Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Event In India