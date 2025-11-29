International Racketlon Open: Leon Griffiths Bags Fantastic Double

Action from International Racketlon Open at Willingdon Sports Club on Saturday. |

World No.1 Leon Griffiths of England made it a day to remember as he bagged a fantastic double on the second day of the International Racketlon Open at Willingdon Sports Club. Griffiths won the men's doubles and mixed doubles crown on Saturday.

Partnering with Denmark's Malte Thyrogod the duo defeated Netherlands Koen Hagraats and Germany:s Joerg Kanonenberg by a slender one point 9-21, 21-5, 8-21 21-11.

Griffiths and Thyrogod complimented each other well to easily win the badminton and tennis events, They went down to their opponents in the table tennis and squash events. Griffiths later gelled well with USA's Stephanie Cheung to claim the mixed doubles crown.

Leon also qualified for the World Tour semifinals. He is fancied to bag the men's singles title on the concluding day of the World Tour Finals on Sunday.

Results: Men's doubles Over 60: Kaushal Cheema and Ravi Kurimilla 1, Swaroop Sharma and Nevi Malao 2.

Men's doubles Over-50: Chandrashekhar Pitre and Raja Seetharaman 2, Sanjay Mahadev and Vineet Baya.

Women's Singles (Over-40) : Svetlana Kasilova (Russia) 2. Renu Dalal.

Mixed Doubles: A Category: 1 Leon Griffiths (UK) and Stephanie Chung (USA), Malte Thyregod and Styne Jacobsen (Denmark).

Women's Doubles (Category A): Anna Klara Ahlmer (Sweden) and Stine Jacobsen (Den) 1, Pauline Cave (Fra) and Adeline Kichenmann (Sui). 2.