International Racketlon Open: Indian Pair Shock Top Seeds

On the opening day of the second edition of International Racketlon Open, the Indian duo of Mohnish Mashruwala and Ashutosh Pednekar stunned top seeds Mohammed Tarik Kouba of Morocco and Varinder Singh (Ind) 21-7 21-10 12-21 7-18 by a composite five points at the Willingdon Sports Club on Friday. For the first time ever the World Tour Finals will be held in India on November 29th and 30th.

The Men's team for the 2025 World Tour Finals are:

Leon Griffiths- United Kindom

Lenggenhager, Nicolas - Switzerland

Joerg Kanonenberg, - Germany

Bastian Böhm- Germany

Koen Hageraats- Netherlands

Julien Castel- France

Malte Thyregod, - Denmark

Leon Sam- Austria

Women's team: Anna-Klara Ahlmer (Sweden)

Pauline Cave (France)

Holly Ranson (UK)

Stine Jacobsen (Denmark)

Adeline Kilchenmann (Switzerland)

Stephanie Chung (USA)