International Racketlon Open: Indian Pair Shock Top Seeds

On the opening day of the second edition of International Racketlon Open, the Indian duo of Mohnish Mashruwala and Ashutosh Pednekar stunned top seeds Mohammed Tarik Kouba of Morocco and Varinder Singh (Ind) 21-7 21-10 12-21 7-18 by a composite five points at the Willingdon Sports Club on Friday. For the first time ever the World Tour Finals will be held in India on November 29th and 30th.
The Men's team for the 2025 World Tour Finals are:
Leon Griffiths- United Kindom
Lenggenhager, Nicolas - Switzerland
Joerg Kanonenberg, - Germany
Bastian Böhm- Germany
Koen Hageraats- Netherlands
Julien Castel- France
Malte Thyregod, - Denmark
Leon Sam- Austria
Women's team: Anna-Klara Ahlmer (Sweden)
Pauline Cave (France)
Holly Ranson (UK)
Stine Jacobsen (Denmark)
Adeline Kilchenmann (Switzerland)
Stephanie Chung (USA)