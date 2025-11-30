Lionel Messi One Step Away From MLS Cup Glory As Inter Miami Seal Dominant 5-1 Win

Lionel Messi | Image: Inter Miami/ X

Florida: After a wait of more than two years, Lionel Messi finally stands on the brink of lifting the MLS Cup. The Argentine icon has taken Inter Miami to their maiden championship match, powering a commanding 5-1 victory over New York City FC (NYCFC) in the Eastern Conference final and he has a fellow countryman to thank for setting things up, Tadeo Allende, whose first-half brace gave Javier Mascherano's side complete control, as per Goal.com.

Messi wasn't at his prolific best, but he didn't need to be. His teammates stepped up in style, especially Allende, who went on to complete his hat-trick and match the MLS postseason record for most goals.

NYCFC began the match at Chase Stadium in the same manner they have throughout the postseason. Their approach worked well for the first 10 minutes, until Miami's attack finally sparked. Messi carved out a clear opportunity from a set piece, picking out Jordi Alba at the far post, but United States Men's National Soccer Team (USMNT) goalkeeper Matt Freese reacted sharply to keep out the header. Four minutes later, Miami broke through.

Allende latched onto a perfectly weighted pass inside the box and finished with a crisp diagonal strike to give Miami a 1-0 lead. Just eight minutes later, he struck again. Alba spotted Allende making a surging run from 25 yards and floated an exquisite long ball over the top, which the forward headed and scored. Inter Miami seemed to be in complete control, but NYCFC pulled one back in the 37th minute as slack defending allowed Justin Haak to nod in from a set piece.

Miami turned ruthless in the second half. Mateo Silvetti, quiet before the break, struck confidently from a Messi assist, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's only goal contribution of the game. Jordi Alba then produced a brilliant backheel to set up Telasco Segovia, before Allende netted his third to restore Miami's four-goal advantage and put the contest beyond doubt.

With this win, Inter Miami have secured the right to host the MLS Cup, edging out Vancouver Whitecaps and San Diego FC on total points (65).

