VIDEO: Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman MOCK Umpire, Appeal Clean Bowled Decision In Viral Video

Pakistan players have risked a fine with their antics in the tri-series final against Sri Lanka on Saturday. The Men in Green clashed with umpire following his decision to rule Dasun Shanaka not out. Shaheen Afridi responded with cleaning up the SL captain, then appealing the decision in a video which has since gone viral.

The incident happened in the 19th over of Sri Lanka's innings. Dasun Shanaka miscued a slower delivery towards short third man, where Fakhar Zaman completed a regulation catch. Although the on-field decision was out, the third umpire overturned it after replays deeming the ball had touched the turf on landing. The reversal did not sit well with Pakistan who were visibly stunned. Fakhar and Shaheen expressed their disbelief as the not out decision was confirmed feeling they were robbed off a crucial wicket.

Shaheen however channeled it and hit back. He foxed Dasun Shanaka with another slower delivery, uprooting the leg stump. Shaheen then turned his back towards the umpire’s direction appealing whether the Sri Lankan captain was dimsised or not. Zaman also joined in a pointed response, running in from short third with his arms aloft. Fakhar also gestured towards the TV umpire as Pakistan channelled their frustration into celebration.