IND Vs SA 1st ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranchi Game LIVE?

India will aim to bounce back from their humiliating test series with the focus now shifting to the ODI series. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are back, while the injuries to Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya will mean a fairly new look India side in action. KL Rahul has been named captain for the three-match series.

The first ODI will be played in Ranchi, Jharkhand on November 30. With both sides having much to prove, the 1st ODI promises high drama, a test of resilience for India, and an opportunity for South Africa to assert dominance early in the series.

The pitch in Ranchi is expected to offer a balanced contest: early assistance for seamers and some grip for spinners as the match progresses. Batting first could yield a competitive total in the range of 270–300 runs, while teams batting second might chase successfully if they pace their innings carefully. Weather appears friendly with clear skies, making it an ideal day for cricket.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

IND vs SA ODI Series: Live Streaming & Broadcast Details

Star Sports remains the official broadcaster of all India home matches. The IND vs SA ODI will be available on the Star Sports Network. Fans can tune into the action online at JioHotstar.

The IND vs SA 1st ODI will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on 30 November 2025. The match kicks off at 1:30 PM IST. Toss will be at 1:00 PM IST.