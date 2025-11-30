 IND Vs SA 1st ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranchi Game LIVE?
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND Vs SA 1st ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranchi Game LIVE?

IND Vs SA 1st ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranchi Game LIVE?

Having stumbled to an embarrassing 2-0 whitewash in the Test series, India will look to bounce back in the ODI leg of their series against South Africa. The Men in Blue play the Proteas in 3 ODIs with the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli returning to team. The series kicks off on Sunday, November 30 in Ranchi.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, November 30, 2025, 11:48 AM IST
article-image

India will aim to bounce back from their humiliating test series with the focus now shifting to the ODI series. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are back, while the injuries to Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya will mean a fairly new look India side in action. KL Rahul has been named captain for the three-match series.

The first ODI will be played in Ranchi, Jharkhand on November 30. With both sides having much to prove, the 1st ODI promises high drama, a test of resilience for India, and an opportunity for South Africa to assert dominance early in the series.

The pitch in Ranchi is expected to offer a balanced contest: early assistance for seamers and some grip for spinners as the match progresses. Batting first could yield a competitive total in the range of 270–300 runs, while teams batting second might chase successfully if they pace their innings carefully. Weather appears friendly with clear skies, making it an ideal day for cricket.

IND vs SA ODI Series: Live Streaming & Broadcast Details

FPJ Shorts
'When Our Turn Comes...': AIMIM Leader Majid Hussain Under Fire For Provocative Remarks At Washim Rally In Maharashtra | Viral Video
'When Our Turn Comes...': AIMIM Leader Majid Hussain Under Fire For Provocative Remarks At Washim Rally In Maharashtra | Viral Video
Rapido Denies Role As ED Probes ₹331-Crore Deposits In Bike Driver’s Account Linked To 1xbet Case
Rapido Denies Role As ED Probes ₹331-Crore Deposits In Bike Driver’s Account Linked To 1xbet Case
Veteran Kannada Actor Umesh Passes Away At 80
Veteran Kannada Actor Umesh Passes Away At 80
VIDEO: Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman MOCK Umpire, Appeal Clean Bowled Decision In Viral Video
VIDEO: Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman MOCK Umpire, Appeal Clean Bowled Decision In Viral Video

Star Sports remains the official broadcaster of all India home matches. The IND vs SA ODI will be available on the Star Sports Network. Fans can tune into the action online at JioHotstar.

The IND vs SA 1st ODI will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on 30 November 2025. The match kicks off at 1:30 PM IST. Toss will be at 1:00 PM IST.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND Vs SA 1st ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranchi Game LIVE?

IND Vs SA 1st ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranchi Game LIVE?

VIDEO: Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman MOCK Umpire, Appeal Clean Bowled Decision In Viral Video

VIDEO: Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman MOCK Umpire, Appeal Clean Bowled Decision In Viral Video

VIDEO: Robbed By A Towel! Gareth Delany's Spectacular Boundary Catch Meets Cruel End In BAN Vs IRE...

VIDEO: Robbed By A Towel! Gareth Delany's Spectacular Boundary Catch Meets Cruel End In BAN Vs IRE...

'Like Guru Like Shishya!' Abhishek Sharma Gears Up For IND vs SA T20I Series, Emulates Yuvraj Singh...

'Like Guru Like Shishya!' Abhishek Sharma Gears Up For IND vs SA T20I Series, Emulates Yuvraj Singh...

Sportvot x FPJ: 52nd Kumar/Kumari Gut Rajya Ajinkyapadh Nivad Chachni Kabaddi Spardha Witness...

Sportvot x FPJ: 52nd Kumar/Kumari Gut Rajya Ajinkyapadh Nivad Chachni Kabaddi Spardha Witness...