 Sportvot x FPJ: 52nd Kumar/Kumari Gut Rajya Ajinkyapadh Nivad Chachni Kabaddi Spardha Witness Thrilling Matches
The 52nd Kumar/Kumari Gut Rajya Ajinkyapadh Nivad Chachni Kabaddi Spardha, currently underway in Pune from 25th to 29th November 2025, witnessed thrilling quarterfinal action in both the boys’ and girls’ categories today.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 09:30 PM IST
In the boys’ division, Kolhapur and Thane Gramin played out a tight 29–29 draw, with Kolhapur edging ahead 6–5 in the 5 v 5 raid decider. Ahilyanagar displayed dominant form with a 50–30 victory over Palghar, while Pune Gramin secured a 37–33 win against Raigad in a closely fought contest. Parbhani wrapped up the boys’ quarterfinals with a strong 48–17 triumph against Ratnagiri. Jeet Singh Saini from Thane Gramin was declared the Boys Player of the Day for his remarkable performance.

In the girls’ quarterfinal matches, Pune Gramin opened with a confident 45–30 win over Thane City, followed by Sangli’s narrow 26–21 victory against Mumbai Upnagar. Pune (Pimpri Chinchwad) continued their impressive run, defeating Ahilyanagar 28–22. In the final match of the day, Palghar showcased exceptional skill to claim a solid 36–24 win against Raigad.

Sanjana Bhoir from Palghar earned the Girls Player of the Day award for her outstanding display on the mat.

