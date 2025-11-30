 VIDEO: Robbed By A Towel! Gareth Delany's Spectacular Boundary Catch Meets Cruel End In BAN Vs IRE T20
Cricket is a sport of small margins and Gareth Delany was hard done by a few centimeters late on Saturday. The Ireland all-rounder took a spectacular catch on the boundary, flying back to take a one handed stunner against Bangladesh. However, the umpires ruled it as a maximum after his towel came in contact with the boundary rope.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, November 30, 2025, 11:18 AM IST
article-image

The incident occurred in the 11th over of Bangladesh's chase. Litton Das smacked Joshua Little towards the mid-wicket boundary. Delany who was stationed there, ran back and took a one handed catch. Realising he was going to go over the ropes, he pushed the ball back in and completed a regulation catch. However, replays suggested Delany's towel, hanging onto the back of his trousers did touch the cushion while the ball was in hand.

Delany's heroic effort went in vain as Das picked up a crucial six. The Bangladesh captain grew from strength there on, reaching his half-century. Das' effort saw the hosts clinch a four-wicket win with just two balls to spare.

If not for Delany's towel, the game could have had a completely different ending. A victory for Ireland would have confirmed a series win for them, having won the first T20I two nights ago. Now they will face off in the 3rd T20I on Tuesday in Chattogram.

