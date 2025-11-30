IPL Auction 2026: Andre Russell Confirms IPL Retirement With Emotional Video, To Return As KKR's First 'Power Coach'

Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Andre Russell |

Andre Russell was expected to be one of the biggest attractions of the IPL Auction 2026. However, the Caribbean power hitter has decided to hang up his boots from the tournament. Russell will continue to be active in T20 cricket and will be part of KKR's support staff for the new season under Abhishek Nayar.

In an emotional video on Instagram, Russell announced his decision to step away from IPL. The West Indian all-rounder spent 12 years with Kolkata Knight Riders, winning two IPL titles. He will now join the franchise's support staff as a 'power coach'.

"Hello KKR fans. I'm here today, to tell you that I’ve made a decision to retire from the IPL. I will still be active playing in various leagues around the world and for all the other KKR franchises. I had some amazing times and great memories (in the IPL), hitting sixes, winning games, getting MVPs... " Russell said in his video.

Russell has been a regular in the IPL since 2012 first playing for the Delhi Daredevils. He was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014 and lifted his first IPL title under captain Gautam Gambhir.

The 37-year-old overall has played 140 IPL matches, scoring 2651 runs at a staggering 174.17 strike rate. He hit 223 sixes during his IPL career, ranking him 7th in the league's history.

His bond with KKR is what prompted his decision, Russell revealed on social media.

"When you are going through social media, you keep seeing yourself photoshopped in different jerseys (of other teams). I felt weird to see myself in any colour other than purple & gold and those thoughts kept going through my head, leading me to a few sleepless nights," he said in the video.

Russell now joins KKR's support staff much like fellow West Indian Kieron Pollard did with the Mumbai Indians. The 37-year-old has been named as the franchise' power coach, a title that suits Russell.

"When I heard that name - ‘Power Coach’, I felt that describes Andre Russell the best, because the power that I possess when I bat, the energy that I show in the field with ball in hand, I can help in any department," he added.