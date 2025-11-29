Is Faf Du Plessis’ IPL Career Over? Ex-RCB Captain Chooses PSL 2026, Pens Heartfelt Note To Indian Fans & Franchises

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has announced that he will not be participating in the Indian Premier League 2026 season, choosing instead to compete in the Pakistan Super League. Sharing his decision on Instagram, du Plessis reflected on his long and fruitful association with the IPL.

He wrote,"After 14 seasons in the IPL, I've decided not to put my name into the auction this year. It's a big decision, and one that comes with a lot of gratitude when I look back. This league has been a massive part of my journey. I've been lucky to play with world-class teammates, for amazing franchises, and in front of fans whose passion is like nothing else. India has given me friendships, lessons, and memories that have shaped me as a cricketer and as a person.”

He added,”To every coach, teammate, support staff member, and every fan who has backed me over the years - thank you. Your support has meant the world. Fourteen years is a long time, and I'm proud of what this chapter has meant to me. India has a special place in my heart, and this certainly isn't goodbye - you'll see me again. This year, I've chosen to take on a new challenge and will be playing in the upcoming PSL season. It's an exciting step for me a chance to experience something new, to grow it as a player, and to embrace a league filled with incredible talent and energy. A new country. A new environment. A new challenge. I'm looking forward to the Pakistan hospitality. See you all soon." Du Plessis’s decision marks the end of a memorable chapter in the IPL career.

Faf du Plessis IPL career

The Proteas have been a crucial part of the Chennai Super Kings for 4 seasons, from 2018 to 2021, where the Chennai-based franchise emerged victorious in two seasons in 2019 and 2021. From 2022 to 2024, he was part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where he also captained the franchise in all his 3 season appearances for the franchise. Faf du Plessis has had a mixed IPL 2025 season, scoring 202 runs in 9 matches at an average of 22.44.