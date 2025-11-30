VIDEO: From Roar To Relief! Virat Kohli's Emotional Celebration After Century In IND vs SA 1st ODI Goes Viral

Virat Kohli let his bat do the talking with a scintillating century in the IND vs SA 1st ODI in Ranchi. Batting first, Virat rolled back the years to hold the Indian innings together. It is his 52nd century in ODI cricket, continuing his dominant record in the format.

The 36-year-old's century comes at a time when there are questions regarding his future. Virat is only active in ODI cricket, and has eyes on playing the 2027 World Cup. He will be 38 then and the selectors are keen to discuss his plans for the future. If his batting is any indication, Virat has shown no signs of slowing down despite the lack of game time.

His celebration was also telling. As he reached his milestone, Kohli ran and then leapt up and punched the air in delight. He roared with ferocity as he did in his earlier years. Kohli his waved his bat to the crowd, kissed his necklace, and then prayed looking at the heavens, almost with a signs of relief.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)