 VIDEO: From Roar To Relief! Virat Kohli's Emotional Celebration After Century In IND vs SA 1st ODI Goes Viral
Ranchi has long been a fortress for Kohli in ODI cricket. On his return to MS Dhoni's home ground after 6 years, Virat smashed a stunning 135 in the IND vs SA 1st ODI on Sunday. The 36-year-old has been under pressure with talks on his future, and responded with a knock for the ages. His celebration from roars to relief was telling.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, November 30, 2025, 05:01 PM IST
Virat Kohli let his bat do the talking with a scintillating century in the IND vs SA 1st ODI in Ranchi. Batting first, Virat rolled back the years to hold the Indian innings together. It is his 52nd century in ODI cricket, continuing his dominant record in the format.

The 36-year-old's century comes at a time when there are questions regarding his future. Virat is only active in ODI cricket, and has eyes on playing the 2027 World Cup. He will be 38 then and the selectors are keen to discuss his plans for the future. If his batting is any indication, Virat has shown no signs of slowing down despite the lack of game time.

His celebration was also telling. As he reached his milestone, Kohli ran and then leapt up and punched the air in delight. He roared with ferocity as he did in his earlier years. Kohli his waved his bat to the crowd, kissed his necklace, and then prayed looking at the heavens, almost with a signs of relief.

