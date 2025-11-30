Fan Breaches Security To Touch Virat Kohli's Feet After He Completes His Century During IND vs SA 1st ODI; Video

Image: X

Virat Kohli’s century in the first ODI against South Africa in Ranchi was already a moment to savour, but what followed added an unexpected emotional layer to an otherwise intense contest. As he raised his bat to acknowledge the roaring crowd at the JSCA International Stadium, a fan managed to breach the security cordon and rushed onto the field in an attempt to meet the Indian superstar.

Kohli, who had just completed a beautifully crafted hundred under pressure, appeared momentarily taken aback as the fan approached him. Before security could intervene, the supporter reached Kohli and gently touched his feet, an act driven more by overwhelming admiration than mischief. The fan seemed visibly emotional, almost trembling, as though he had come face-to-face with a dream.

Kohli handled the moment with his characteristic calm. Rather than reacting with frustration, he offered a reassuring nod, understanding the powerful emotions cricket can stir, especially in a venue as passionate as Ranchi. Moments later, security escorted the fan off the field, but not before he glanced back with a look of fulfilment that said his day had been made.

The incident quickly became a talking point among spectators and commentators, not only for the security breach but for the raw, instinctive connection fans in India feel with Kohli. His century had already electrified the atmosphere, and this brief, unexpected interaction only amplified the sense of occasion.

For Kohli, it was another reminder of the immense love he commands across the country. For the fan, it was a fleeting but unforgettable moment with his hero. And for the match, it became one of those rare scenes that blend sport, emotion and fandom into a story that lingers well beyond the scoreboard.

Dewald Brevis Stuns With One-Handed Catch To Dismiss CSK Teammate Ruturaj Gaikwad During IND vs SA 1st ODI; Video

Dewald Brevis produced a breathtaking moment of brilliance on the field, pulling off a worldie at backward point that instantly drew admiration from teammates and fans alike. Representing both South Africa and Chennai Super Kings with growing influence, Brevis once again displayed why he is regarded as one of the most dynamic young fielders in the game.

Positioned slightly behind the crease at backward point, he stood alert and balanced. What followed, though, required far more than anticipation. As his Chennai Super Kings teammate Ruturaj Gaikwad leaned into a fullish ball outside off, attempting a smooth drive through the cover region, the bat face opened just enough to create a thickish edge. The ball travelled low, around knee height, perhaps even a touch lower and seemed set to sneak past the infield.

But Brevis was already in motion. Reading the deviation in an instant, he launched himself to his right, timing both his leap and his outstretched arm to perfection. Extending only his right hand, he completed the catch mid-air with stunning control, the ball settling cleanly into his palm before he hit the turf.

There was no fumble, no second chance, only decisive brilliance. In a single fluid moment, Brevis turned a half-chance into a highlight that spoke volumes of his athleticism, sharp reflexes and fearless approach.

For Gaikwad, it was a dismissal born out of sheer misfortune against his own IPL teammate’s brilliance. And for Brevis, it became yet another remarkable entry in a growing list of world-class moments that underline his rising stature on the global stage.