Premier League 2025/26: Emi Martinez Furious At Arsenal Fans After Aston Villa's Heavy Defeat In Emirates Stadium; VIDEO

Image: now_arsenaI/X

Aston Villa’s goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was visibly furious with sections of the Arsenal supporters after his side’s 4–1 defeat at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night, in a match that saw the Premier League leaders dominate and Villa’s impressive 11-game winning run come to an end.

Arsenal put on a clinical performance in North London, with goals from Gabriel, Martin Zubimendi, Leandro Trossard, and Gabriel Jesus sealing a commanding victory. Aston Villa managed only a late consolation through Ollie Watkins, but the result was a reality check for Unai Emery’s side as they challenged for top-of-the-table honours.

As the final whistle blew, emotions boiled over behind the scenes. Video footage and multiple reports from the tunnel area showed Martinez visibly reacting to jeering from Arsenal supporters who had seen their team run riot in front of a partisan home crowd. Staff members had to guide the Argentine goalkeeper away from the confrontation, indicating just how intense his frustration was in the aftermath of the result.

Martinez, who spent several years at Arsenal earlier in his career before moving on and establishing himself as one of the Premier League’s most respected goalkeepers, has often been the focus of passionate reactions whenever he returns to the Emirates. His history with the club and his competitive nature mean that clashes with the home support can flare up, particularly after a chastening defeat.

Red Card Drama: Moises Caicedo Sent Off For Harsh Tackle On Mikel Merino In Chelsea vs Arsenal Premier League Clash; Video

Chelsea’s Premier League clash against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge took a dramatic turn when Moises Caicedo was shown a straight red card for a reckless late tackle on Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino. The incident unfolded in the closing minutes of the first half, leaving Chelsea stunned and the home crowd momentarily silenced.

Caicedo, attempting to win back possession in midfield, arrived with a late, high challenge that caught Merino on the shin. The referee wasted no time reaching for his pocket, brandishing the red card amid immediate protests from Chelsea players.

Merino, who had been controlling Arsenal’s tempo, stayed down for several moments before receiving medical attention and continuing the first half. The challenge added intensity to what had already been a fiercely contested London derby, with both sides struggling to break the deadlock.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Chelsea managed to keep the scoreline at 0-0 heading into the half-time break. The red card, however, has shifted momentum firmly in Arsenal’s favor as they look to capitalize against a ten-man Chelsea in the second half.

The atmosphere at Stamford Bridge remains tense, with fans anticipating a fiery conclusion to a match already packed with drama.