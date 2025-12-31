 Premier League 2025/26: Emi Martinez Furious At Arsenal Fans After Aston Villa's Heavy Defeat In Emirates Stadium; VIDEO
Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez reacted angrily to Arsenal fans after Villa’s 4–1 defeat at the Emirates, which ended their 11-game winning streak. Arsenal dominated with goals from Gabriel, Zubimendi, Trossard, and Jesus, while Ollie Watkins scored late. Martinez was seen confronting jeering supporters before staff intervened amid rising post-match tensions.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 09:27 AM IST
article-image
Image: now_arsenaI/X

Aston Villa’s goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was visibly furious with sections of the Arsenal supporters after his side’s 4–1 defeat at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night, in a match that saw the Premier League leaders dominate and Villa’s impressive 11-game winning run come to an end.

Arsenal put on a clinical performance in North London, with goals from Gabriel, Martin Zubimendi, Leandro Trossard, and Gabriel Jesus sealing a commanding victory. Aston Villa managed only a late consolation through Ollie Watkins, but the result was a reality check for Unai Emery’s side as they challenged for top-of-the-table honours.

As the final whistle blew, emotions boiled over behind the scenes. Video footage and multiple reports from the tunnel area showed Martinez visibly reacting to jeering from Arsenal supporters who had seen their team run riot in front of a partisan home crowd. Staff members had to guide the Argentine goalkeeper away from the confrontation, indicating just how intense his frustration was in the aftermath of the result.

Martinez, who spent several years at Arsenal earlier in his career before moving on and establishing himself as one of the Premier League’s most respected goalkeepers, has often been the focus of passionate reactions whenever he returns to the Emirates. His history with the club and his competitive nature mean that clashes with the home support can flare up, particularly after a chastening defeat.

