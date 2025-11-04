'I Like Them!': Former Manchester United Star Player Cristiano Ronaldo Reflects On His Soft Spot For Arsenal In A Recent Interview; Video

Image: Cristiano/Piers Morgan/Arsenal/X/YouTube

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed a fascinating chapter from his early football journey, admitting that he was once close to joining Arsenal. In a candid conversation with Piers Morgan, the Portuguese superstar shared that a deal with the Gunners nearly materialised before he ultimately signed for Manchester United. “It’s true story. I was close to joining Arsenal many years ago, but it’s the past,” Ronaldo said, offering a glimpse into one of football’s biggest “what-could-have-been” moments.

Ronaldo also surprised fans by expressing his fondness for the North London club. “Honestly, when I look at Arsenal, I'm always looking at them not like a rival. I like the team, I like them!” he added, praising the club’s football philosophy and spirit. While his career path took him to Manchester United and then on to global stardom at Real Madrid, Juventus and beyond, Ronaldo’s comments underscored a soft corner for Arsenal that many supporters may not have expected.

The revelation has reignited debate among football followers about how dramatically the trajectory of Premier League history might have shifted had Ronaldo worn the famous red and white shirt at the start of his career. It also sparked warm reactions from Arsenal fans, charmed by the respect shown by one of the greatest players of all time.

For Arsenal faithful, the thought remains a tantalising one, a young Cristiano Ronaldo attacking down the wing at Highbury. For Ronaldo, it's simply a fond memory of a move that almost happened but didn’t, yet still left admiration for a club he clearly holds in high regard.