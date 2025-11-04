 'I Like Them!': Former Manchester United Star Player Cristiano Ronaldo Reflects On His Soft Spot For Arsenal In A Recent Interview; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'I Like Them!': Former Manchester United Star Player Cristiano Ronaldo Reflects On His Soft Spot For Arsenal In A Recent Interview; Video

'I Like Them!': Former Manchester United Star Player Cristiano Ronaldo Reflects On His Soft Spot For Arsenal In A Recent Interview; Video

For Arsenal faithful, the thought remains a tantalising one, a young Cristiano Ronaldo attacking down the wing at Highbury. For Ronaldo, it's simply a fond memory of a move that almost happened but didn’t, yet still left admiration for a club he clearly holds in high regard.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 09:37 PM IST
article-image
Image: Cristiano/Piers Morgan/Arsenal/X/YouTube

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed a fascinating chapter from his early football journey, admitting that he was once close to joining Arsenal. In a candid conversation with Piers Morgan, the Portuguese superstar shared that a deal with the Gunners nearly materialised before he ultimately signed for Manchester United. “It’s true story. I was close to joining Arsenal many years ago, but it’s the past,” Ronaldo said, offering a glimpse into one of football’s biggest “what-could-have-been” moments.

Ronaldo also surprised fans by expressing his fondness for the North London club. “Honestly, when I look at Arsenal, I'm always looking at them not like a rival. I like the team, I like them!” he added, praising the club’s football philosophy and spirit. While his career path took him to Manchester United and then on to global stardom at Real Madrid, Juventus and beyond, Ronaldo’s comments underscored a soft corner for Arsenal that many supporters may not have expected.

Read Also
'Always Hungry For More': Cristiano Ronaldo Eyes 1000-Goal Mark After Hitting His 950th In Saudi Pro...
article-image
Read Also
'We Stand Tall, Learn...': Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Eight-Word Message To Al-Nassr Teammates After...
article-image

The revelation has reignited debate among football followers about how dramatically the trajectory of Premier League history might have shifted had Ronaldo worn the famous red and white shirt at the start of his career. It also sparked warm reactions from Arsenal fans, charmed by the respect shown by one of the greatest players of all time.

For Arsenal faithful, the thought remains a tantalising one, a young Cristiano Ronaldo attacking down the wing at Highbury. For Ronaldo, it's simply a fond memory of a move that almost happened but didn’t, yet still left admiration for a club he clearly holds in high regard.

FPJ Shorts
Chhattisgarh News: 4 Dead, Several Injured As Passenger Train Collides With Goods Train Near Bilaspur - VIDEO
Chhattisgarh News: 4 Dead, Several Injured As Passenger Train Collides With Goods Train Near Bilaspur - VIDEO
Bengaluru: Truck Rams Reality Show Dancer Sudheendra On Highway While Going To Show His New Car To Brother After Driver Falls Asleep - Video
Bengaluru: Truck Rams Reality Show Dancer Sudheendra On Highway While Going To Show His New Car To Brother After Driver Falls Asleep - Video
'Any Jewish Person That Votes For Mamdani Is A Stupid Person': US President Donald Trump
'Any Jewish Person That Votes For Mamdani Is A Stupid Person': US President Donald Trump
Mumbai News: E-Cigarettes Smuggled As Toys, Sold To Youth; Crime Branch Raids ‘Tiwari Panwala’ Shop
Mumbai News: E-Cigarettes Smuggled As Toys, Sold To Youth; Crime Branch Raids ‘Tiwari Panwala’ Shop

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Like Them!': Former Manchester United Star Player Cristiano Ronaldo Reflects On His Soft Spot For...

'I Like Them!': Former Manchester United Star Player Cristiano Ronaldo Reflects On His Soft Spot For...

From Shane Warne To Vinod Kambli: Check Out The List Of Cricketers Who Have Faced Substance Abuse...

From Shane Warne To Vinod Kambli: Check Out The List Of Cricketers Who Have Faced Substance Abuse...

Haris Rauf Banned: ICC Suspends Pakistan Pacer For 2 Matches After Making Controversial Gestures...

Haris Rauf Banned: ICC Suspends Pakistan Pacer For 2 Matches After Making Controversial Gestures...

England Central Contracts: Jacob Bethell Earns Big Bump To Join Ben Stokes And Jofra Archer, Ollie...

England Central Contracts: Jacob Bethell Earns Big Bump To Join Ben Stokes And Jofra Archer, Ollie...

Patience Pays Off: Amol Muzumdar's Long Wait Ends In World Cup Glory

Patience Pays Off: Amol Muzumdar's Long Wait Ends In World Cup Glory