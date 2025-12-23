Odisha Wrestlers Forced To Sit Near Toilets, Travel In 'Inhumane Conditions' For National School Wrestling Championships | VIDEO

A viral video has sparked outrage among sports fans in the country. 18 wrestlers from Odisha were forced to travel without reservation for the National School Wrestling Championships in Uttar Pradesh. The video showcases, young boys and girls seated near train toilets, cramped alongside their luggage during chilling December winters.

As per Odisha TV, 18 players, made up of 10 boys and 8 girls, were sent to the national-level competition by the State Department of School & Mass Education. The department however did not arrange of reserved tickets, meaning the wrestlers had to travel in pathetic condition. The players had to return home again in the same conditions in an alleged negligence.

Considering peak winters, players were seen covering themselves with shawls and bedsheets with little room to move around. The area near the toilet is usually stinky and narrow and also serves as a connect between coaches.

They were sat against the metal structures in the chilling cold. The Odisha TV report states that parents or teachers were also not allowed to travel with the wards, further raising a safety issue. Despite the sharp reaction and outrage over the incident, the Department of School & Mass Education has not issued any official response so far.