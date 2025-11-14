'Why Support Only After Medals?' Pune Wrestler Sunny Fulmali, Asian Games Gold Winner, Urges Govt To Back Athletes Early |

In a testament to hardwork, determination, and determination, Pune’s Sunny Fulmali has won a gold medal at the recently held Asian Youth Games 2025 in Bahrain, promising to be India’s emerging wrestling champion.

Fulmali’s Humble Beginning

Hailing from Beed’s Patsara village, wrestling has been in his blood as both his father and grandfather had been mud wrestlers. “When I was eight years old, they taught me some basic ropes of the trade, and that’s how my wrestling journey began,” he said.

Facing a lack of opportunities in Beed, the Fulmali family migrated to Pune in search of employment. But life in the city proved tougher and challenging than they expected. To make ends meet, Fulmali’s parents worked at Bentex jewellery-related stalls at fairs, struggling to provide even essential needs.

“The financial condition was critical. I couldn’t afford any special diet or proper training,” he said. But his parents saw their son’s passion, and despite their hardships, they enrolled him at the Janata Raja Wrestling Academy in Lonikand to let him train professionally.

Impressed by seeing Fulmali’s wrestling techniques, skills, and determination, Sandip Bhondve, who runs the academy, immediately decided to sponsor him with training, accommodation, education, and diet.

“Sandip Appa was my saviour. After he took complete responsibility, I was relieved knowing my parents wouldn’t face financial pressure anymore. And that’s when I could truly dedicate myself to training,” he explained.

With over seven years of consistent hard work, dedicated efforts by both Fulmali and his coach, he steadily first won the state trials, cleared the national level tournament by securing a silver medal and qualified to represent India and compete at global championships.

And his dedication paid off as he secured a gold medal in the 60-Kg category at the recently held Asian Youth Games 2025 held in Bahrain, a moment that his family had been waiting for years.

Call for Change

Despite a gold medal victory, it hasn’t made him forget where he came from. He’s vocal about the systemic issue he believes the Indian government must address.

“The government should support promising athletes financially when they’re still learning, not just after they win medals at global competitions. If Sandip Appa hadn’t helped me for these around seven years, I would probably be working as a daily labourer today,” Fulmali said.

“India is the most populous country currently, yet we’re nowhere close to leading at global championships like the Olympics. To improve our performance, the government must invest in sportspersons at an early learning stage and make them financially stable. Only then will we see real improvement at the global level,” he added.

Joyous and satisfied with the recent achievement, Fulmali is now eyeing a gold medal in wrestling at the 2028 Summer Olympics.