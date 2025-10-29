 'We Stand Tall, Learn...': Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Eight-Word Message To Al-Nassr Teammates After Crashing Out Of King's Cup
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'We Stand Tall, Learn...': Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Eight-Word Message To Al-Nassr Teammates After Crashing Out Of King's Cup

'We Stand Tall, Learn...': Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Eight-Word Message To Al-Nassr Teammates After Crashing Out Of King's Cup

For Ronaldo, the loss added to a growing list of near-misses in Saudi Arabia. Since joining Al-Nassr in 2023, the five-time Champions League winner has lifted just one trophy i.e, the Arab Club Champions Cup, while falling short in league and cup competitions.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 04:02 PM IST
article-image
Image: Cristiano Ronaldo/X

Cristiano Ronaldo sent out an emotional message on social media to Al-Nassr teammates  following their  heartbreaking King’s Cup exit. Al Nassr was beaten 2-1 by a 10-man Al-Ittihad side. The Portuguese superstar posted an emotional eight-word message which said, “We stand tall. We fight, always forward.”

For Ronaldo, the loss added to a growing list of near-misses in Saudi Arabia. Since joining Al-Nassr in 2023, the five-time Champions League winner has lifted just one trophy i.e, the Arab Club Champions Cup, while falling short in league and cup competitions. He is 40 but still chasing the once-unthinkable milestone of 1,000 career goals. Ronaldo’s drive continues to inspire his teammates despite setbacks.

Al Nassr crash out of the King’s Cup

Tuesday’s outing, however, was one to forget for Ronaldo after he managed five attempts on goal, only one of which troubled the keeper, and struggled to impose himself in attack beyond his assist.  Despite dominating a large part of the match, Al-Nassr struggled to find the back of the net . Karim Benzema, Ronaldo’s former Real Madrid teammate turned rival, opened the scoring in the 15th minute from Moussa Diaby’s precise assist. Ronaldo soon shifted from finisher to creator, setting up Angelo Gabriel’s thunderbolt equalizer midway through the first half. But just before the break, Houssem Aouar punished a costly defensive lapse to put Al-Ittihad ahead again.

FPJ Shorts
NSUI President Varun Choudhary Slams Kerala Govt For 'Surrendering To RSS Ideology' Over PM SHRI Scheme
NSUI President Varun Choudhary Slams Kerala Govt For 'Surrendering To RSS Ideology' Over PM SHRI Scheme
Thane Internal Ring Metro Project To Begin Civil Work In November; Know All About Stations, Budget & Connecting Key Locations
Thane Internal Ring Metro Project To Begin Civil Work In November; Know All About Stations, Budget & Connecting Key Locations
Assam: TUTA Accuses Tezpur University Of Neglecting Assamese Language, Seeks Probe
Assam: TUTA Accuses Tezpur University Of Neglecting Assamese Language, Seeks Probe
Govt Plans To Add 75,000 More UG, PG Medical Seats In Next 5 Years To Boost Healthcare Workforce
Govt Plans To Add 75,000 More UG, PG Medical Seats In Next 5 Years To Boost Healthcare Workforce

Hope flickered when Al-Ittihad went down to ten men after Ahmed Al Julaydan’s reckless challenge on Aiman Yahya. Al-Nassr threw everything forward Kingsley Coman and Sadio Mane missed golden chances, while Ronaldo’s looping header brushed inches over the bar. The team fired 22 shots, only five on target, but couldn’t find a way past an unyielding defense.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND Vs AUS 1st T20: Rain Plays Spoilsport As The Canberra Clash Ends In No Result

IND Vs AUS 1st T20: Rain Plays Spoilsport As The Canberra Clash Ends In No Result

'We Stand Tall, Learn...': Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Eight-Word Message To Al-Nassr Teammates After...

'We Stand Tall, Learn...': Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Eight-Word Message To Al-Nassr Teammates After...

Heartwarming Scenes! Suryakumar Yadav Wins Hearts As He Protects His Bat From Rain During IND Vs AUS...

Heartwarming Scenes! Suryakumar Yadav Wins Hearts As He Protects His Bat From Rain During IND Vs AUS...

Tilak Varma's Lookalike Goes Viral After Being Spotted With A Mysterious Girl, Fans Cannot Spot...

Tilak Varma's Lookalike Goes Viral After Being Spotted With A Mysterious Girl, Fans Cannot Spot...

'Usko Aur Kya Karna Padega Khelne Ke Liye?': Netizens React As Arshdeep Singh Misses Out From Team...

'Usko Aur Kya Karna Padega Khelne Ke Liye?': Netizens React As Arshdeep Singh Misses Out From Team...