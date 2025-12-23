Hyderabad Vikings, Delhi Snipers Crowned Global Sports Pickleball Champions

Global Sports Pickleball Kicks Off Season 2 Of Pro & Challenger League With A Spectacular Grand Opening Ceremony In Mumbai |

The Global Sports Pickleball season concluded with two edge-of-the-seat finals on Sunday, as the Hyderabad Vikings lifted the Pro Division crown and the Delhi Snipers claimed the Challenger League title, with both championships decided 3–2 in dramatic tiebreakers.

In the Pro Division final, the Hyderabad Vikings overcame the Bengaluru Blazers after recovering from an early deficit. Bengaluru struck first through Phuc Huynh, who defeated Himansh Mehta 21–8 in the opening singles rubber. The Blazers doubled their advantage in women’s doubles as Sewing and Schmidt prevailed 21–14 over van Reek and Raugust.

The Vikings responded strongly in the mixed doubles, with van Reek and Blanco combining to beat Sewing and Huynh 21–14. Momentum swung fully in Hyderabad’s favour in the men’s doubles, where Yu and Blanco dominated Mick and Bhasin 21–9 to level the tie at 2–2.

The title was decided in the tiebreaker, where Hyderabad Vikings 1 and Vikings 2 produced a composed display to win 21–11, sealing the Pro Division championship.

The Challenger League final followed a similar script, with the Delhi Snipers edging the Mumbai Chhatrapati Warriors 3–2. Mumbai opened the scoring through Rishi Reddy, who defeated Zoyein Patel 21–10 in singles. Delhi hit back in women’s doubles as Schoeman and Sapra overcame Yadav and Chew 21–12.

The Snipers moved ahead in mixed doubles, with Estareja and Schoeman claiming a 21–14 win over Singh and Chew. Mumbai forced a decider when Singh and Belwal edged Estareja and Baranwal 21–16 in men’s doubles, making it 2–2.

In the tiebreaker, Snipers 1 and Snipers 2 held their nerve to close out the contest 21–15, clinching the Challenger League title and completing a night of thrilling finishes.

The twin finals underlined the competitive balance of Global Sports Pickleball, with both champions showcasing resilience under pressure to emerge victorious in matches befitting a season finale.