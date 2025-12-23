 WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Confirm World Cup Star Jemimah Rodrigues As New Captain
Delhi Capitals have confirmed that Jemimah Rodrigues will lead the team in the upcoming edition of the WPL. The 25-year-old was among the 5 players retained by the franchise ahead of the mega auction and takes over from Meg Lanning. Rodrigues was the first player Delhi bid for in the WPL, and she is now viewed as a long term leadership capacity.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 06:19 PM IST
article-image
Image Credits: Instagram / Jemimah Rodrigues

Jemimah Rodrigues will captain the Delhi Capitals after the franchise confirmed the same with a special announcement. Rodrigues starred in India's maiden Women's World Cup win and was retained ahead of the WPL 2026 Auction. DC Owner Parth Jindal presented her with a special jersey in a surprise meet, with a Captain's (C) etched next to her name on the back.

Delhi were looking at a change after releasing Meg Lanning ahead of the mega auction. Lanning led the franchise three straight WPL finals but finished on the wrong side on each occasion. With Lanning now moving to UP Warriorz, Rodrigues, who was vice-captain, takes over.

Jemimah has played all 3 seasons of the WPL with the Delhi Capitals and was the favourite for the role. While the squad boasts of several players of international quality and captaincy credentials, the franchise turned to Rodrigues to lead the wagon. Owner Parth Jindal had confirmed during the WPL auction that the franchise will name an Indian as captain, leaving Rodrigues as a clear choice over South African star Laura Wolvaardt.

The 25-year-old scored a stunning 127* in the semi-final against Australia in the Women's World Cup. The announcement comes ahead of the IND vs SL 2nd T20I in Vishakhapatnam. Rodrigues won the player of the match in the first game, scoring an unbeaten 69 in a 8-wicket win.

Rodrigues was the first among Delhi's 5 retentions ahead of the WPL 2026 Auction. She was retained for ₹2.2 crore, alongside Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Shafali Verma and Niki Prasad. The WPL 2026 season will be her first as captain in the league.

