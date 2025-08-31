 Goosebumps! Liverpool Fans Sing 'You'll Never Walk Alone' Theme At Anfield Stadium During Premier League 2025 Match vs Arsenal; Video
A goosebumps moment occurred at the Anfield Stadium Liverpool fans couldn't help but sing their theme of 'You'll never walk alone' during their big clash against Arsenal. In a video surfaced on social media, fans at the iconic stadium were singing the theme quite passionately as the game had just begun.

Aakash Singh Sunday, August 31, 2025, 10:08 PM IST
Liverpool vs Arsenal clash.

Arsenal surprisingly haven't beaten Liverpool at Anfield Stadium since September 2012; however, haven't lost to them in their last six encounters. Moreover, Arsenal are unbeaten against 'Big Six' teams in their previous 22 matches. Arsenal have also made a bright start to their campaign, winning both their matches this season, beating Manchester United 1-0 and Leeds United 5-0.

Below is the video of fans singing the Liverpool theme song:

Liverpool, the defending champions, have also won both their games but have been made to work hard for their victories. They almost blew the 2-0 lead against Bournemouth in the home fixture but late goals from Enrico Chiesa and Mohamed Salah sealed a resounding 4-2 victory. 6-year-old Rio Ngumoha was the catalyst in their 100th minute 3-2 victory against Newcastle.

"We need to go to Anfield with that spirit and that conviction" - Mike Arteta

Before the match, Arsenal manager Mike Arteta praised Liverpool's capability but said they have to trust themselves to get the job done, as they have against other opposition in the tournament. He said, as quoted by the official website:

"They are champions for a reason, because they deserve to be champions. They were the better team last year, the most consistent one, the one that found ways to win in many different ways and we want to be that team this year. We need to go to Anfield with that spirit and that conviction. It's a very important one and we want to continue building the momentum that we are in right now."

At the end of first half, the scoreline was 0-0.

