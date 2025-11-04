 Heartwarming Moments! Team India's Women Cricketers Cut Cake & Joyfully Dance At A Hotel In Delhi; Video
This victory is expected to inspire a new generation of girls to take up cricket and aim for excellence on the world stage, carrying forward the momentum generated by this historic triumph.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 10:41 PM IST
article-image
Image: ANI/X

The victorious Indian Women’s Cricket Team continued their celebrations in style after clinching the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 title, arriving at a hotel in Delhi to a warm welcome. Players were seen cutting a cake, dancing, and soaking in the moment, displaying a mix of joy, relief, and pride. Their exuberance reflected not just a hard-fought tournament victory, but a historic milestone for women’s cricket in India.

India secured the title with a commanding 52-run win over South Africa in the final, a performance that showcased both grit and flair. The triumph has been hailed as a landmark achievement, highlighting the growing stature and recognition of women’s cricket in the country. Fans, former cricketers, and dignitaries have flooded social media with congratulatory messages, celebrating the team’s inspiring journey.

The jubilant celebrations in Delhi mark the start of a homecoming that promises grander receptions and accolades in the days ahead, further cementing the team’s legacy in Indian cricket history. This victory is expected to inspire a new generation of girls to take up cricket and aim for excellence on the world stage, carrying forward the momentum generated by this historic triumph.

Veteran Indian pacer Shikha Pandey joined the wave of heartfelt tributes as India celebrated their historic maiden ICC Women’s World Cup triumph. India defeated South Africa by 52 runs at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, lifting the trophy and ushering in a golden chapter for women’s cricket in the country. Amid the nationwide celebration, Pandey took to X to applaud one of the tournament’s standout performers: Jemimah Rodrigues.

Rodrigues, whose grit, consistency, and composure under pressure played a pivotal role in India’s title-winning campaign, earned widespread admiration from fans and cricketing peers alike. Pandey’s message captured that sentiment with affection and humour. She posted, “Just putting this out for anyone who needs to hear the obvious - Yes, Jemi is God’s favourite child and if you are envious..umm..sorry, no one can help you!”

Her playful yet heartfelt remark highlighted the admiration within the cricket fraternity for Rodrigues’ talent and temperament. Pandey’s words also reflected the camaraderie and pride shared among former and current players as India reached this once-elusive milestone in women’s cricket.

Rodrigues’ performances, defined by her fearless strokeplay, maturity, and infectious energy, became a cornerstone of India’s success. As celebrations continue across the nation, tributes like Pandey’s underscore not just a world title, but a monumental breakthrough powered by self-belief, sisterhood, and sporting excellence.

