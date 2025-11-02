'Cameraman Jinxed It': Netizens Hilariously React As Sara Tendulkar Was Spotted In Stands Before Shubman Gill's Dismissal During IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 Match; Video

Image: JioHotstar/X

During the third T20 between India and Australia in Hobart, cricket fans were treated to an off-field moment that quickly went viral. Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, was spotted cheering from the stands, and the cameras didn’t miss a beat. The broadcast captured her enthusiastic support just as Shubman Gill struck a crisp four, seemingly energizing the crowd and adding to the excitement on the field.

However, the moment took a dramatic turn for Gill, on the very next delivery, he was trapped LBW for 15 runs. Social media users were quick to react, flooding platforms like X with jokes, memes, and playful commentary. Many netizens humorously speculated that the camera focus on Sara had “jinxed” Gill, while others created meme content linking her appearance to the sudden dismissal.

The incident highlighted how cricket moments now extend beyond the pitch, blending gameplay with fan culture and celebrity attention. Sara remained composed and cheerful throughout, while Gill’s brief innings became a talking point for both cricket enthusiasts and social media users alike.

Here's how the Netizens reacted

This viral episode added an extra layer of entertainment to an already intense contest between India and Australia, showing once again that in Indian cricket, the drama often reaches far beyond the boundary ropes.