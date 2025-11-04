Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025: Chess Competition Draws Tremendous Response As Uttar Mumbai Event

Chess competition underway at the Uttar Mumbai Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025. |

Chess competition at the Uttar Mumbai Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025, and initiative of Uttar Mumbai MP and Union Minister Piyush Goyal, drew a tremendous response with 354 participants vying for supremacy on chess board, through sharp intellect to unravel complex moves and outwit each other. The event follows the rousing opening ceremony of Khasdar Krida Mahotsav which is being organised as a celebration of sports, culture, unity and comradery across Uttar Mumbai. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary Fit India and Khelo India initiatives, Piyush Goyal has launched the Khasdar Krida Mahotsav in which people across age, gender, class are poised to participate in large number.

Of 354 participants in the Chess competition, 298 players are in the Under-16 category and 56 in the Open category. Hosted at P.J. Pancholia High School, Charkop, the competition demonstrates growing enthusiasm for chess across Uttar Mumbai. Participation of players in large numbers, parents, volunteers and general public has made the Chess tournament a memorable and inspiring sporting event under the banner of the Khasdar Krida Mohotsav 2025.

Promoting Inclusivity and Opportunity for All

Reflecting the spirit of “Uttar Mumbai to Uttam Mumbai”, the tournament has been designed to ensure accessibility for all — students, youth, senior citizens, and differently-abled players alike. Chess, a sport deeply rooted in India’s intellectual legacy, has become a platform to bring people together beyond social and economic divides.

“This Chess competition is not just about winning or losing; it is about celebrating the intellect, discipline, and strategy that are intrinsic to our culture. Under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, our goal is to make sports a people’s movement — where every citizen, regardless of age or background, participates with pride," Goyal said.

He emphasized that the Khasdar Krida Mahotsav is not merely a sports competition, but a mass movement to create future champions and strengthen community bonds. “From Fit India to Healthy India, we are determined to take the Prime Minister’s message to every home in Uttar Mumbai,” he added.

Strengthening the Sports Ecosystem of Uttar Mumbai

While inaugurating the Khasdar Krida Mahotsav earlier, Goyal reiterated his commitment to developing world-class sports infrastructure in the region. He announced that, under the guidance of PM Modi ji, and with the support of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, a 37-acre International Sports Complex has been approved in Kandivali (East) — to train athletes for the 2036 Olympic Games.

He further highlighted that both Pramod Mahajan Udyan and Balasaheb Thackeray Playground will soon be redeveloped with modern facilities that will offer free and inclusive access for youth, women, and senior citizens, ensuring that everyone in Uttar Mumbai can benefit from professional-level facilities.

A Vision for Champions and a United Community

Echoing his inspiring words from the Mahotsav’s launch, Shri Goyal said:

“When each of our 30 lakh citizens takes one step forward, Uttar Mumbai moves 30 lakh steps ahead. And when Uttar Mumbai progresses, India’s 140 crore citizens together move towards a Viksit Bharat by 2047 — a Developed India envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji.”

A Celebration Beyond Sports

The Uttar Mumbai Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025 will feature over 20 different sports across all Assembly Constituencies/Wards, including innovative and traditional games like Dahi Handi, Marathon, Walkathon, Saree-thon, and Senior Citizens’ Cricket League. Over one lakh participants are expected to join, making it one of the largest grassroots sports movements in India. Piyush Goyal emphasized that Krida Mahotsav is an event which brings together people from all strata, gender, age groups and also whether you live in slum or posh highrises.

Despite challenges such as heavy rainfall, the event’s success reflects the unwavering spirit and teamwork of volunteers, public representatives, and local citizens — united by the belief that sports can empower society and strengthen national unity.

The chess tournament has set a powerful tone for the days ahead, symbolizing Uttar Mumbai’s growing identity as a hub of talent, health, and harmony.