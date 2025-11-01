Piyush Goyal Leads Fitness Push As North Mumbai Gears Up For 'Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025'

Union Minister and Mumbai North MP Piyush Goyal | X - @PiyushGoyal

North Mumbai is set to celebrate sports and fitness in full swing during the Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025, an initiative of Union Minister and North Mumbai MP Piyush Goyal, supported by local MLAs.

The inaugural ceremony will be held on November 2 at 4:30 PM at the Pramod Mahajan Sports Complex in Borivali (West). Sporting events will continue throughout November across various venues in the Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency.

Inspired by National Missions

The festival draws inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship programmes Fit India and Khelo India both aimed at encouraging fitness and a healthy lifestyle among citizens.

Mass Participation and Community Engagement

Over 5,000 sports enthusiasts and prominent citizens from across the constituency are expected to attend the inauguration. The Mahotsav aims to promote fitness, teamwork, and community spirit among youth and adults alike, marking the start of a vibrant sports movement across North Mumbai.

The event will feature a diverse mix of modern, professional, and traditional Indian sports, ensuring participation from Mumbaikars of all age groups from homemakers and students to senior citizens.

‘A People’s Movement,’ Says Piyush Goyal

Speaking about the initiative, Piyush Goyal said: “The Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025 is not just a sports festival it is a people’s movement uniting Uttar Mumbai through fitness, inclusivity, and community pride. It aligns with Prime Minister Modi’s vision of making India a major sporting nation and nurturing the spirit of camaraderie and leadership on our path to Viksit Bharat 2047.”