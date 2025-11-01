 Mumbai News: SHRC Closes Complaint Over Traffic Chaos Near Bandra Court After Traffic Department Ensure Compliance
Mumbai News: SHRC Closes Complaint Over Traffic Chaos Near Bandra Court After Traffic Department Ensure Compliance

The Mumbai Traffic Department has submitted a report before the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) stating that significant improvements have been made to control traffic congestion in the vicinity of Bandra Court. The department mentioned that it has taken action against 7,353 vehicles so far this year to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

Pranali LotlikarUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 09:13 PM IST
article-image
SHRC closes complaint after significant traffic improvements near Bandra Court | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic Department has submitted a report before the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) stating that significant improvements have been made to control traffic congestion in the vicinity of Bandra Court. The department mentioned that it has taken action against 7,353 vehicles so far this year to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

Details of SHRC Order

The Commission, presided over by Justice A. M. Badar, noted in its final order: “We have received a report from the Traffic Department of the Police mentioning the improvements made to control the situation in the area in question. The Traffic Department has taken action against 7,353 vehicles so far this year for the smooth running of traffic. Permanent cement barricades have been installed on the road to prohibit illegal U-turns that cause congestion. Separate lanes for autorickshaws have been provided. Apart from this, Assistant Police Inspector Shri. Mali of the Traffic Department stated that correspondence is being carried out with the Municipal Corporation to ease traffic flow and to take action against roadside vendors and encroachers.”

Coordination Among Departments

The order further stated that Sachin Bhujbal, Assistant Engineer (Maintenance), appeared on behalf of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) and clarified that a special WhatsApp group comprising officials from different departments has been created to coordinate efforts and address issues raised by the Commission.

Cleanliness and Enforcement Measures

“He has submitted photographs showing that the road has been kept motorable by the Corporation, even though it belongs to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). He also informed the Commission that adequate dustbins have been placed in the area and garbage is being collected four times a day to keep the area clean and ensure smooth traffic flow. Furthermore, Assistant RTO Officer Rao Sahib Ragde submitted that the RTO department is also taking regular action against law violators in the area surrounding Bandra Court,” the order noted.

Commission Satisfied with Improvements

Satisfied with the reports produced by the concerned authorities, the Commission expressed confidence that all departments would continue their coordinated efforts to keep the area near Bandra Court free from congestion.

Complaint Closed After Compliance

Following the compliance reports submitted by the authorities, the Commission closed the complaint concerning unauthorized parking and poor road maintenance on the stretch between Bandra Terminus and Bandra Court, near the Behrampada flyover, after observing significant improvements by civic and traffic authorities.

