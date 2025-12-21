 Maharashtra Civic Polls: Eknath Shinde's Sena Wins Big In Palghar; Uttam Gharat Secures 19 Of 30 Seats
Uttam Gharat secured a clear mandate, securing 19 seats of the 30 seats, followed by the BJP, which secured 8 seats, while Sena UBT managed to win just three seats in Palghar. Counting of votes for the Maharashtra Civic Body Elections 2025 is underway across the state following high-voltage, two-phase polling, with early trends indicating a strong performance by the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 02:41 PM IST
Palghar: Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) candidate Uttam Gharat on Sunday, December 21, secured a landslide victory in the Maharashtra local body polls from Palghar.

According to an IANS report, Gharat secured a clear mandate, securing 19 seats of the 30 seats, followed by the BJP, which secured 8 seats, while Shiv Sena (UBT) managed to win just three seats in Palghar.

Earlier in the day, Gharat had also expressed confidence that he would emerge victours in the polls.

Counting of votes for the Maharashtra Civic Body Elections 2025 is underway across the state following high-voltage, two-phase polling, with trends indicating a strong performance by the ruling Mahayuti alliance. The Mahayuti comprises the BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party.

Speaking on the results, Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan claimed his party had got a decisive mandate as voters had rejected the Opposition's "fake narrative". He claimed the Mahayuti had won more than 250 councils, nagar parishads and nagar panchayats out of 288, with BJP candidates securing 134 out of 236 council chief posts and over 3,000 corporator seats.


(More details awaited)

