Maharashtra Civic Polls Results: 'BJP’s Unprecedented Landslide Reflects Statewide Acceptance Of Fadnavis’ Leadership,' Says Speaker Rahul Narwekar

Mumbai: Mumbai witnessed strong political reactions on Sunday as early results and trends from the Maharashtra Civic Body Elections 2025 pointed to a sweeping victory for the ruling Mahayuti alliance, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerging as the dominant force across municipal councils and nagar panchayats.

Reacting to the results, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar credited the outcome to the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the results of the municipal and city council elections announced today in Maharashtra clearly show that his leadership has been accepted across the state. Under his leadership, the BJP achieved an unprecedented landslide victory, securing more than double the number of seats held by other parties,” Narwekar said.

Meanwhile, counting of votes continues across the state following high-voltage, two-phase polling held on December 2 and December 21. Updates from leading news channels and publications indicate that the contest for Nagaradhyaksha (municipal council president) posts has tilted decisively in favour of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, signalling a strong consolidation of power at the grassroots level.

Mahayuti Eyes Landslide Win

According to early trends, the Mahayuti is currently ahead in nearly 200 municipal councils and nagar panchayats across Maharashtra. In contrast, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is trailing, with leads in close to 50 civic bodies. Independents and smaller local fronts are ahead in around 18 to 20 bodies, highlighting the continued influence of local dynamics in select regions.

The BJP has also registered multiple uncontested victories. Members and presidents of the Dondaicha Municipal Council in Dhule and the Angar Nagar Panchayat in Solapur were elected unopposed, while the Jammer municipal president’s post also saw no contest, further strengthening the party’s overall tally.

The civic elections are being viewed as a crucial political litmus test ahead of larger electoral battles in the state. The results are expected to provide an early indication of the balance of power between the ruling Mahayuti and the Opposition MVA at the local governance level.

Today’s counting also marks the run-up to Maharashtra’s next major political contest. The State Election Commission has announced that elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and 28 other municipal corporations will be held on January 15, with counting scheduled for January 16. A total of 2,869 seats will be contested, with 3.48 crore voters eligible to cast their ballots, making the upcoming BMC election the next major focus in the state’s political landscape.

