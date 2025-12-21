 Maharashtra Civic Polls Results: 'BJP’s Unprecedented Landslide Reflects Statewide Acceptance Of Fadnavis’ Leadership,' Says Speaker Rahul Narwekar
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Civic Polls Results: 'BJP’s Unprecedented Landslide Reflects Statewide Acceptance Of Fadnavis’ Leadership,' Says Speaker Rahul Narwekar

Maharashtra Civic Polls Results: 'BJP’s Unprecedented Landslide Reflects Statewide Acceptance Of Fadnavis’ Leadership,' Says Speaker Rahul Narwekar

Maharashtra's Mahayuti alliance, led by the BJP, achieved a landslide victory in the 2025 civic elections, securing dominance in nearly 200 councils. Speaker Rahul Narwekar credits CM Devendra Fadnavis' leadership. The results signal a major shift in local power dynamics, with the Opposition MVA trailing significantly.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 02:52 PM IST
article-image
Rahul Narwekar with CM Fadnavis and Dy CM Shinde | File

Mumbai: Mumbai witnessed strong political reactions on Sunday as early results and trends from the Maharashtra Civic Body Elections 2025 pointed to a sweeping victory for the ruling Mahayuti alliance, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerging as the dominant force across municipal councils and nagar panchayats.

Reacting to the results, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar credited the outcome to the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the results of the municipal and city council elections announced today in Maharashtra clearly show that his leadership has been accepted across the state. Under his leadership, the BJP achieved an unprecedented landslide victory, securing more than double the number of seats held by other parties,” Narwekar said.

Meanwhile, counting of votes continues across the state following high-voltage, two-phase polling held on December 2 and December 21. Updates from leading news channels and publications indicate that the contest for Nagaradhyaksha (municipal council president) posts has tilted decisively in favour of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, signalling a strong consolidation of power at the grassroots level.

Read Also
Maharashtra Civic Polls Results: Mahayuti Eyes Landslide Victory, BJP Emerges Single Largest Force;...
article-image

Mahayuti Eyes Landslide Win

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Civic Polls: Mahayuti Battle In Ambernath Sees BJP’s Tejashree Karanjule Lead Mayoral Race After 3 Rounds | Details Here
Maharashtra Civic Polls: Mahayuti Battle In Ambernath Sees BJP’s Tejashree Karanjule Lead Mayoral Race After 3 Rounds | Details Here
Top-10 Firms’ Market Value Rises Despite Weak Markets, TCS & Infosys Lead ₹75,257 Crore Weekly Gain
Top-10 Firms’ Market Value Rises Despite Weak Markets, TCS & Infosys Lead ₹75,257 Crore Weekly Gain
Aditya Dhar Did NOT Want Tamannaah Bhatia For Dhurandhar's Item Song Shararat, Reveals Choreographer Vijay Ganguly- Here's Why
Aditya Dhar Did NOT Want Tamannaah Bhatia For Dhurandhar's Item Song Shararat, Reveals Choreographer Vijay Ganguly- Here's Why
Thane: Wild Fox Falls Into Open Water Tank In Shil Area, Rescued After One-Hour Operation
Thane: Wild Fox Falls Into Open Water Tank In Shil Area, Rescued After One-Hour Operation

According to early trends, the Mahayuti is currently ahead in nearly 200 municipal councils and nagar panchayats across Maharashtra. In contrast, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is trailing, with leads in close to 50 civic bodies. Independents and smaller local fronts are ahead in around 18 to 20 bodies, highlighting the continued influence of local dynamics in select regions.

The BJP has also registered multiple uncontested victories. Members and presidents of the Dondaicha Municipal Council in Dhule and the Angar Nagar Panchayat in Solapur were elected unopposed, while the Jammer municipal president’s post also saw no contest, further strengthening the party’s overall tally.

The civic elections are being viewed as a crucial political litmus test ahead of larger electoral battles in the state. The results are expected to provide an early indication of the balance of power between the ruling Mahayuti and the Opposition MVA at the local governance level.

Today’s counting also marks the run-up to Maharashtra’s next major political contest. The State Election Commission has announced that elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and 28 other municipal corporations will be held on January 15, with counting scheduled for January 16. A total of 2,869 seats will be contested, with 3.48 crore voters eligible to cast their ballots, making the upcoming BMC election the next major focus in the state’s political landscape.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Civic Polls: Mahayuti Battle In Ambernath Sees BJP’s Tejashree Karanjule Lead Mayoral...

Maharashtra Civic Polls: Mahayuti Battle In Ambernath Sees BJP’s Tejashree Karanjule Lead Mayoral...

Thane: Wild Fox Falls Into Open Water Tank In Shil Area, Rescued After One-Hour Operation

Thane: Wild Fox Falls Into Open Water Tank In Shil Area, Rescued After One-Hour Operation

Maharashtra Civic Polls Results: 'BJP’s Unprecedented Landslide Reflects Statewide Acceptance Of...

Maharashtra Civic Polls Results: 'BJP’s Unprecedented Landslide Reflects Statewide Acceptance Of...

Maharashtra Civic Polls: Eknath Shinde's Sena Wins Big In Palghar; Uttam Gharat Secures 19 Of 30...

Maharashtra Civic Polls: Eknath Shinde's Sena Wins Big In Palghar; Uttam Gharat Secures 19 Of 30...

Maharashtra Civic Polls: Tukaram Mhatre Secures Clear Victory In Badlapur's Danapur Ward No 1; Party...

Maharashtra Civic Polls: Tukaram Mhatre Secures Clear Victory In Badlapur's Danapur Ward No 1; Party...