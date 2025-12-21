Maharashtra Civic Polls Results: Mahayuti Eyes Landslide Victory, BJP Emerges Single Largest Force; Setting Stage For BMC Showdown

Mahayuti | ANI

Mumbai: Counting of votes for the Maharashtra Civic Body Elections 2025 is underway across the state following high-voltage, two-phase polling, with early trends clearly favouring the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Updates from leading Marathi news channels indicate that the contest for Nagaradhyaksha (municipal council president) posts has tilted decisively towards the ruling combine, signalling a strong consolidation of power at the grassroots level.

As per initial trends, the Mahayuti alliance is maintaining a commanding lead, currently ahead in nearly 200 municipal councils and nagar panchayats across Maharashtra. In contrast, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is trailing with leads in close to 50 civic bodies, while independents and local fronts are ahead in around 18 to 20 bodies, underlining the presence of strong local factors in select pockets.

Among Mahayuti partners, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged as the single largest force. According to trend data shared by various news channels, the BJP is leading comfortably, followed by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The Congress remains the strongest constituent within the MVA, while the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) are lagging behind.

What Do Latest Trends Say?

Channel-wise trend tallies reflect a broadly similar picture. TV9 Marathi shows BJP leading in 119 bodies, while Zee 24 Taas puts the figure at 129 and ABP Majha at 126. News18 Lokmat reports the BJP ahead in 134 bodies. Across all channels, the Shinde Sena is leading in the range of 51–60 bodies, while the Ajit Pawar-led NCP is ahead in 32–37 bodies. Congress leads range between 28 and 34, with Sena (UBT) and NCP-SP confined to single-digit figures. Independent and ‘Others’ candidates account for around 20–23 bodies.

The BJP has also already secured three victories unopposed. Members and presidents of the Dondaicha Municipal Council in Dhule and the Angar Nagar Panchayat in Solapur were elected without contest, while the Jammer municipal president’s post also saw no opposition.

The civic elections, held in two phases on December 2 and December 20, are widely seen as a political litmus test ahead of bigger battles. The results are expected to offer an early indicator of the balance of power between the ruling Mahayuti and the Opposition MVA at the local level.

The contest was multi-cornered in several towns, with alliance politics intersecting with local rivalries. In many places, “friendly fights” were witnessed, as partners within the Mahayuti, BJP, Shinde Sena and Ajit Pawar’s NCP, fielded candidates against one another.

Signal For Upcoming BMC Polls

Today’s counting also sets the stage for the next major political showdown. The State Election Commission has announced elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and 28 other municipal corporations on January 15, with counting scheduled for January 16. As many as 2,869 seats will be contested, with 3.48 crore voters eligible to cast their ballots, making the upcoming BMC polls the next big focus in Maharashtra politics.

