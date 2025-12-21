Maharashtra Civic Polls Results: Mahayuti Leads, But ‘Rane Vs Rane’ Battle Ends In Setback for Nitesh Rane As BJP Loses Kankavli; Shinde Sena Wins In Malvan |

Mumbai: Counting of votes for the Maharashtra Civic Body Elections 2025 is underway across the state following high-voltage, two-phase polling, with early trends indicating a strong performance by the ruling Mahayuti alliance. As per updates from Marathi news channels, the race for Nagaradhyaksha (municipal council president) posts has largely tilted in favour of the ruling combine, reinforcing its grip over urban local bodies.

Major Upset For Nitesh Rane

However, the ongoing results have also thrown up major political surprises. One of the biggest upsets has come from Sindhudurg district, where Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane faced a setback amid an intense and closely watched contest involving his own brother and ally, Nilesh Rane of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. While the Shinde faction registered a decisive victory in Malvan, the BJP suffered a notable defeat in nearby Kankavli.

In Kankavli, BJP candidates were defeated by the Shahar Vikas Aghadi’s nominee Sandesh Parkar, despite the saffron party facing a united front of multiple political parties. Speaking after his victory, Parkar said the people of Kankavli had voted decisively for change.

“The citizens of Kankavli stood with us. The city is ready for transformation. Nearly 80 per cent of voters exercised their right. We promised a fear-free and corruption-free Kankavli, and this mandate reflects that trust,” he said. Emphasising the town’s importance, Parkar added that Kankavli’s political and spiritual significance would be preserved.

Nilesh Rane Credits Eknath Shinde For Malvan Win

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde scored a clear win in Malvan, strengthening its position in the Konkan region. Nilesh Rane credited Shinde’s leadership for the party’s success. “Eknath Shinde has helped us immensely and we achieved this victory under his guidance. Our party chief worked tirelessly to energise Shiv Sainiks here, even took public meetings. This win belongs to every Shiv Sainik,” he said.

Commenting on the contrasting outcomes for alliance partners, Nilesh Rane acknowledged the emotional complexity of the results. “There are tears of joy and sorrow in each eye. Those who lost in Kankavli are also part of our family. But ultimately, this is the people’s mandate and we respect it,” he said.

