Nanded VIDEO: Cash-For-Votes Scandal Rocks Dharmabad Municipal Polls; Police Free Detained Voters | Video Screengrab

Nanded: As voting for the Dharmabad Municipal Council elections was underway on Friday (Dec 20), a series of shocking incidents rocked the town, triggering political uproar. Allegations surfaced that voters were confined inside a marriage hall and money was distributed to influence their votes, sending shockwaves through political circles. The video of the incidents went viral on social media.

According to sources, voters were allegedly taken to the Inani Mangal Karyalaya in the Bannali area in Dharmabad, where cash distribution by a BJP candidate was underway. Eyewitnesses claimed that nearly 100 to 150 voters had been brought to the venue. However, chaos erupted during the alleged distribution, and the situation quickly spiralled out of control. Some voters raised an alarm, alleging they were being forcibly detained inside the hall.

Sensing the gravity of the situation, police rushed to the spot and intervened immediately, freeing the voters from the premises.



Tensions flared elsewhere in Ward No. 8, where a polling booth witnessed a direct confrontation between political leaders. BJP’s Poonam Pawar and senior leaders Kailas Gorthekar and Shivraj Patil Hotalakar from the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar group / Sharad Pawar group) came face to face, leading to a heated verbal exchange.

The argument between representatives of rival candidates briefly disrupted the polling atmosphere, creating tension at the booth. Police intervened swiftly, defused the situation, dispersed the crowd and ensured that the voting process continued smoothly.

The dramatic developments have cast a shadow over polling day in Dharmabad, raising serious questions about electoral conduct and the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct.