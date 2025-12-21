Thane: 55-Year-Old Man Arrested In Ulhasnagar With Mephedrone Worth ₹7.26 Lakh | Representative Image

Thane: A 55-year-old man has been arrested for alleged possession of mephedrone worth Rs 7.26 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

Ismail Mohammad Safhi Abbasi, a native of Indore, was caught with the contraband in Ulhasnagar on Friday afternoon, an official said.

"A patrolling team from the Vitthalwadi police station spotted the accused moving around in a suspicious manner near the VTC Ground. When he was questioned and searched, 36.3 gm of MD powder was recovered from his possession," he said.

The arrested accused has revealed that he had sourced the drug from one Harish, who also hails from Indore, and efforts are on to trace him, the official said.

"We are investigating the entire supply chain to identify where the drugs originated from and to whom they were to be sold," the officer said, adding that a case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

