 Thane: 55-Year-Old Man Arrested In Ulhasnagar With Mephedrone Worth ₹7.26 Lakh
A 55-year-old man, Ismail Mohammad Safhi Abbasi from Indore, was arrested in Ulhasnagar, Thane, for possession of 36.3 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 7.26 lakh. Police recovered the drugs during a routine patrol and are investigating the supply chain. Efforts are underway to trace the source and other involved persons. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 01:01 PM IST
Thane: 55-Year-Old Man Arrested In Ulhasnagar With Mephedrone Worth ₹7.26 Lakh

Thane: A 55-year-old man has been arrested for alleged possession of mephedrone worth Rs 7.26 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

Ismail Mohammad Safhi Abbasi, a native of Indore, was caught with the contraband in Ulhasnagar on Friday afternoon, an official said.

"A patrolling team from the Vitthalwadi police station spotted the accused moving around in a suspicious manner near the VTC Ground. When he was questioned and searched, 36.3 gm of MD powder was recovered from his possession," he said.

"We are investigating the entire supply chain to identify where the drugs originated from and to whom they were to be sold," the officer said, adding that a case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

