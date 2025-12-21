Maharashtra Civic Polls: Tukaram Mhatre Secures Clear Victory In Badlapur's Danapur Ward No 1; Party Workers Celebrate | VIDEO

Badlapur: Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) candidate Tukaram Mhatre on Sunday, December 21, registered a clear victory from Danapur Ward No. 1, strengthening the party’s presence in the Maharashtra local body polls. The party workers and supporters are seen celebrating, raising slogans over Mhatre's victory.

Badlapur, Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (Shinde faction)’s Tukaram Mhatre won Dalapur Ward No. 1, securing a clear victory and sparking great enthusiasm among party workers following the announcement pic.twitter.com/f8xBf0yIL2 — IANS (@ians_india) December 21, 2025

Counting of votes for the Maharashtra Civic Body Elections 2025 is underway across the state following high-voltage, two-phase polling, with early trends indicating a strong performance by the ruling Mahayuti alliance.