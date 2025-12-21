‘Ready To Defeat...’: BJP Gears Up For BMC Elections 2026, Inaugurates War Room In Mumbai | VIDEO

Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, December 21, inaugurated its election office and war room in Mumbai, ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections 2026. The event was attended by BJP Mumbai President Amit Satam, Mumbai Guardian Minister Ashish Shelar, among other party leaders.

While speaking at the inauguration, Amit Satam said that the war room has been set up to strengthen the party’s election preparedness for the Mumbai civic polls. He said that the party is focused on ensuring Mumbai’s security and development, adding that, "we are ready to defeat all the attempts to change the colour of Mumbai."

The elections for 227 seats of BMC will be held on January 15, while the counting of votes will be held on January 16. In Mumbai, the civic polls are happening almost after nine years, as the last elections had taken place in 2017. The five-year term of the BMC corporators ended on March 7, 2022. As a result, the BMC has been functioning under an administrator-appointed structure rather than through elected corporators.

BJP Manifesto, January 1st Week of January

The party is expected to release its manifesto for the BMC elections in the first week of January 2026, the party's city President MLA Ameet Satam said. However, it is not yet finalised if the party will release a joint manifesto with the Shiv Sena. The BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, however, will contest the 227-seat BMC elections as the Mahayuti alliance. The Ajit Pawar-led NCP has expressed confidence that it is ready for a solo fight.

Historically dominated by the undivided Shiv Sena, past polls show Sena’s stronghold despite the BJP’s sharp rise in 2017. With Sena split and new alliances in place, the upcoming election is expected to be highly competitive and unpredictable.

What Is The Voter Strength Across Mumbai?

According to the final electoral rolls published on the BMC’s official portal, the total number of registered voters stands at 1,03,44,315 across all wards.

Of these, 55,16,707 are male voters, 48,26,509 are female voters, while 1,077 voters are listed under the ‘other’ category. The voter in the city has increased since 2017, as per the civic body's data, there were 91,80,497 voters, of which 50,30,363 were males, 41,49,753 were females, and 381 were categorised as 'other' voters.

