 Thane: Wild Fox Falls Into Open Water Tank In Shil Area, Rescued After One-Hour Operation
A wild fox was rescued after falling into an open water tank in Thane’s Shil area on Sunday. The hour-long operation was carried out by the fire brigade and forest officials despite the tank’s confined space. The animal was safely pulled out, examined for injuries, and taken by the forest department for observation before release.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 03:11 PM IST
article-image
Thane: Wild Fox Falls Into Open Water Tank In Shil Area, Rescued After One-Hour Operation | CanvaAI (Representative Image)

Thane: A wild fox was rescued on Sunday after it fell into an open water tank in Thane's Shil area, an official said.

The rescue operation, which started at noon, was a coordinated effort between the Fire Brigade, wildlife personnel that took one hour, Thane Municipal Corporation disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

"The fox fell into a tank located near Muktai residency on Kalyan-Shilphata road. The rescue proved challenging due to the confined space of the tank. However, through the combined efforts of the fire brigade and forest officials, the fox was safely pulled out after nearly an hour of careful manoeuvring," Tadvi said.

Following the rescue, the animal was checked for injuries and taken by the forest department for further observation before its eventual release, he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

