 Mira-Bhayandar Leopard Attack: Govt To Bear Full Medical Expenses Of Injured; ₹50,000 Aid For Each Victim, ₹5 Lakh For Critically Injured
Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 04:42 PM IST
Mira-Bhayandar: Following the recent leopard attack in Mira-Bhayandar, Forest Minister Ganesh Naik visited Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Hospital to meet the victims. A total of seven citizens were injured in this incident. Minister Naik personally interacted with the victims and offered words of encouragement.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Ganesh Naik emphasized that the government stands firmly behind the victims. He announced that the government would bear the entire cost of treatment for all the injured. Providing details on compensation, he stated that three injured persons would receive ₹50,000 each, while one critically injured citizen would be granted ₹5 lakh. He further clarified that compensation for the remaining two injured persons is currently being considered at the government level.

Minister Naik assured that the government will take concrete and stringent steps to ensure such incidents do not recur. To prevent wildlife from entering urban areas, surveillance systems will be strengthened, and forest department teams will be further empowered. He mentioned that the forest department is working rapidly towards permanent solutions for the safety of citizens.

BJP MLA Narendra Mehta also visited the injured to offer support and stressed the need for the administration to work in coordination to ensure the safety of the public.

