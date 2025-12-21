 Navi Mumbai News: Man Booked For Rape, Cheating And Financial Fraud After Befriending Woman On Matrimonial Website Using False Divorce Claim
Raina AssainarUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 05:37 PM IST
A 38-year-old man allegedly sexually assaulted a woman after befriending her on a matrimonial website by falsely claiming that he was divorced. | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: A 38-year-old man allegedly sexually assaulted a woman after befriending her on a matrimonial website by falsely claiming that he was divorced. Police have registered a case of rape, cheating and financial fraud against the accused and launched a search to trace him.

Accused Identified as Panvel Resident with False Claims of Marital Status

The accused has been identified as Rohan Chintaman Shinde (38), a resident of Panvel. According to police, Shinde contacted the victim, a woman from Alibag, through a matrimonial website and gained her trust by claiming that he had separated from his first wife. On the promise of marriage, he allegedly sexually assaulted the woman multiple times over the past four months at various locations, including Orion Mall, Gitanjali Lodge in Panvel, and at the victim’s residence in Alibag.

Police have revealed that the accused also financially and emotionally deceived the woman. Police said Shinde allegedly downloaded loan applications on the victim’s mobile phone and took loans in her name without her consent. He is also accused of removing and stealing her gold chain while watching a movie with her at a cinema hall and behaving obscenely in public.

Gold Chain Allegedly Stolen, Obscene Behaviour Reported in Public Places

The woman realised she had been cheated after learning that the accused had not divorced his wife, contrary to his claims. She then approached Khandeshwar police station and lodged a complaint. Based on her statement, police registered a case under Sections 69, 71 and 316 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“We have registered the case as per the allegations and the further investigations are on to trace the accused," a police officer said.

Further investigation is underway under the supervision of Panvel City Police officials.

