Mumbai News: Woman Killed After Speeding Dumper Rams Motorcycle On Ghatkopar–Mankhurd Link Road

Mumbai: A 55-year-old woman lost her life after a speeding dumper rammed into a motorcycle on the Ghatkopar–Mankhurd Link Road in Govandi on the afternoon of December 20. The incident occurred near Dr Zakir Hussain Nagar flyover, and the victim has been identified as Parvati Ramesh Gajra, 55. The Deonar police have registered a case against the dumper driver for rash and negligent driving.

Couple Was Travelling to Vashi for Funeral Ritual

According to the FIR, the complainant, her husband Ramesh Ladharams Gajra, 59, a resident of Alka Park, Chirag Nagar in Ghatkopar (West), was riding a motorcycle along with his wife to Vashi to attend a relative’s funeral ritual. The couple left home around 3.15 pm on their motorcycle (MH 02 ET 0442).

While crossing the Dr Zakir Hussain Nagar flyover on the link road, a dumper truck (MH 20 GZ 4050), allegedly being driven at a high speed, hit their motorcycle. Due to the impact, the two-wheeler lost balance and Parvati Gajra was thrown onto the road. Moments later, the dumper ran over her, leaving her critically injured.

Accused Driver Detained by Police

The dumper driver allegedly stopped the vehicle some distance away after the accident. Upon receiving information, the Deonar police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured woman to the Rajawadi Hospital. However, the attending doctor, Dr Dipali Patil, declared her brought dead.

Police detained the dumper driver, identified as Jhoting Ramling Phulwad, 36, a resident of Laxmi Nagar, Ketkipada, JJ Road, Dahisar (East). Based on the complaint filed by the victim’s husband, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, and the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act.

The police stated that the accused has been charged with driving the vehicle in a rash and negligent manner, causing the death of Parvati Gajra. Further investigation is underway.

