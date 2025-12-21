Actress Nora Fatehi Suffers Minor Injuries After Drunk Driver Rams Into Her Car In Andheri While En Route To Sunburn Festival

Actress Nora Fatehi was involved in a road accident in Andheri West on Saturday evening and sustained minor injuries, police said. | File Pic & FPJ

Mumbai: Actress Nora Fatehi was involved in a road accident in Andheri West on Saturday evening and sustained minor injuries, police said. The accident occurred when the actress was on her way to attend the Sunburn Festival, where she was scheduled to appear alongside international DJ David Guetta. A car allegedly driven by a drunken driver rammed into her Mercedes, following which her team immediately rushed her to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri West. After receiving medical treatment, Fatehi later attended the Sunburn Festival organised in Sewri.

Drunken Driver Allegedly Rams Car Into Actress’s Mercedes

According to the Amboli police, the accident took place at around 4 pm on the Link Road in Andheri West. Nora Fatehi was travelling in her Mercedes when a Tata Tiago, moving parallel to her vehicle, allegedly hit her car from the left side. After the collision, the Tata Tiago crashed into the road divider.

In the incident, Fatehi suffered minor head injuries, following which her team took her to Kokilaben Hospital. After undergoing treatment, she proceeded to attend the scheduled event.

Accused Driver Detained and Arrested by Police

The driver of the Tata Tiago, identified as Vijay Sapkal, 27, was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. Amboli police reached the spot, detained Sapkal, and brought him to the police station. A case was registered against him under sections 110 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide), 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 185 (Erasure of mark denoting that stamp has been used), and 125 (a), and 125 (a) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and subsequently arrested him. He was subsequently arrested and later remanded to judicial custody by the court.

Police said the accused works as a driver for a vehicle service catering to call centres and is a resident of Goregaon West. A female friend was also present in the acused car at the time of the accident.

Doctors Conduct CT Scan, Actress Advised Rest

Sources said Fatehi underwent a CT scan, and doctors, suspecting possible internal injuries due to the impact, advised her to take rest. Her condition is stated to be stable. A few hours after the accident, the actress addressed her fans on stage, urging people never to drink and drive.

The police are currently examining CCTV footage from the area as part of the investigation.

