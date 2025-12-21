 Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Dominates Palghar Civic Polls, Wins Key Municipal Councils As BJP Secures Select Local Bodies
Megha ParmarUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 05:52 PM IST
Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde | File Pic

Palghar, Maharashtra: The Shiv Sena faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde emerged as the dominant force in the Palghar district civic elections, securing key victories in the Palghar and Dahanu municipal councils, while the BJP won the top posts in Jawhar Municipal Council and Wada Nagar Panchayat.

Shiv Sena Secures Comfortable Majority in Palghar Municipal Council

In the Palghar Municipal Council, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) candidate Uttam Gharat was elected president, defeating BJP nominee Kailash Mhatre by a margin of nearly 4,000 votes. The Shinde-led Sena won 19 of the 30 seats in the council, consolidating its hold over what has traditionally been a Sena stronghold. The BJP secured eight seats, while the Shiv Sena (UBT) managed only three.

The Dahanu Municipal Council also saw a significant win for the Shinde faction, with Rajendra (Raju) Machhi elected president after defeating BJP district president Bharat Rajput by 3,325 votes. Although the BJP won 17 of the 27 council seats, the Sena secured the crucial president’s post amid a direct contest between the two allies, following the withdrawal of candidates from the Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT).

BJP Registers Wins in Jawhar Municipal Council

In contrast, the BJP registered victories elsewhere in the district. In Jawhar Municipal Council, BJP candidate Pooja Udavant was elected president, defeating Rashmin Riaz Maniar of the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar). The BJP also won the president’s post in the Wada Nagar Panchayat, where Reema Gandhe defeated Shiv Sena candidate Hemangi Patil.

Polling for municipal councils and nagar panchayats across Maharashtra was conducted in two phases on December 2 and December 20. Voting concluded at 5.30 pm on December 20, with the State Election Commission reporting a turnout of 47.04 per cent in the second phase, following a 67.3 per cent turnout in the first phase.

Early Trends Favour Ruling Mahayuti Alliance in Palghar

While the counting process is still underway for urban local bodies across the State, early trends indicate that the ruling Mahayuti alliance is leading in Palghar district. The Mahayuti comprises the BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party.

Overall, the results are being seen as a significant boost for the Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Palghar district, even as the BJP retained its influence in select civic bodies.

